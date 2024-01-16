Thai Airways increases flights between Bangkok and Sydney

Photo courtesy of Executive Traveller

Thai Airways is set to redefine your travel experience with a brand new double-daily flight connecting Sydney and Bangkok.

The modern Airbus A350 promises a quieter and more relaxing journey, leaving behind the noisy Boeing 777s in the dust.

Thai Airways unveiled its revamped schedule effective April 1, turning the Sydney-Bangkok route into a seamless gateway to Europe and Japan. Among the destinations on the menu are the iconic cities of London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Zurich.

Enhanced Flight Schedule:

TG476 takes off from Sydney at the prime time of 11am, making a stylish entrance into Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 4.20pm

TG472 departs from Sydney at 9.20pm, touching down in Bangkok at 9.10pm

And when it’s time to return from the Thai capital:

TG475 takes off from Suvarnabhumi at 8.30am, landing in Sydney at 9.30pm

TG471 jets off at 10.20 pm, arriving in Sydney at 11.20am the next day

Thai Airways’ A350 introduces a new level of luxury with 32 Royal Silk business class seats, each boasting a full-flat bed and direct aisle access in a 1-2-1 configuration. Bid farewell to cramped journeys as this aircraft ensures you arrive in style and comfort.

Additionally, a generous 40 kilogramme baggage allowance in business class means you can load up on souvenirs without a worry.

In Sydney, elite passengers and frequent flyers are treated to the exclusive Air New Zealand Lounge. Passengers flying the 11am TG476 flight can also indulge in the opulence of the Singapore Airlines SilverKris Business Lounge, conveniently situated next door. Fast track to Star Alliance Gold status guarantees not just lounge access but VIP security, priority boarding, and more, reported Executive Traveller.

Follow us on :













This announcement comes hot on the heels of Thai Airways’ much-anticipated return to Perth, promising a seven-hour jaunt handled by the sophisticated Boeing 787 Dreamliner starting March 31.

In related news, Thai Airways is reviving services to Milan Malpensa Airport and Oslo Gardermoen Airport after a four-year hiatus.