Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 2:35 PM
1 minute read
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

Flooding has left Thai Airways short of ground handling staff at Suvarnabhumi Airport, delaying some departing flights and leaving arriving passengers waiting longer than usual for their luggage.

The airport announced today, September 27, that it had received complaints from Thai Airways passengers about flight delays and extended baggage collection times. The disruption began yesterday, September 26, and remains ongoing.

Flooding in several areas has prevented some of the airline’s ground handling personnel from travelling to work, leaving too few employees to support normal operations.

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The situation has been made worse by problems with several Thai Airways baggage carts, disrupting the loading, handling and transfer of luggage for both departing and arriving flights.

Thai Airways flight delays continue at Suvarnabhumi as floods disrupt ground staff journeys and faulty baggage carts slow luggage handling.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

As a result, some flights have departed later than scheduled, while passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi have faced unusually long waits at baggage claim. Luggage from several flights has yet to be collected.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is urgently coordinating with Thai Airways to increase the number of ground handling staff, repair malfunctioning baggage carts and provide replacement equipment to speed up the handling of delayed luggage.

The airport and airline are also displaying baggage status updates on flight information screens and making regular announcements in baggage claim areas. These updates are intended to inform passengers about the disruption and explain baggage collection procedures.

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Thai Airways flight delays continue at Suvarnabhumi as floods disrupt ground staff journeys and faulty baggage carts slow luggage handling.
Photo via Suvarnabhumi Airport

Additional airport staff have been deployed to passenger service areas and baggage claim to provide information and assist affected travellers.

Thai Airways has asked passengers who have not received their luggage to complete a delayed baggage report so the airline can track and deliver their belongings.

Passengers can contact Thai Airways Lost and Found on 02-134-5453 to 55 for international flights or 02-134-5473 to 74 for domestic flights. The THAI Contact Centre is available on 02-356-1111, while the AOT Contact Centre can be reached around the clock on 1722.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 2:35 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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