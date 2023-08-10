Sacred wings: Thai Airways welcomes 2 new A350 models for modern travel

Photos in collage are sourced from Khaosod

Thai International Airways (THAI) boosted its fleet with two newly blessed Airbus A350-900 aircraft designed for the modern traveller. The up-to-date design boasts private video touch screens on every seat.

The Reverend Maha Ratchamongkol Muni, the assistant abbot of Wat Traimit Wittayaram, yesterday, August 9, presided over a blessing ceremony.

These two latest additions to the portfolio of Thai Airways Company Limited were the Airbus A350-900 aircraft, christened Phuket and “Petchaburi. The event was attended by Prachai Teerawattanasuk, the recovery plan administrator, Chaiy Eiamsiri, the executive director, management division and other employees.

The ceremony was held at THAI’s aircraft maintenance hangar at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Both Airbus A350-900 aircraft were designed to be contemporary, capable of carrying 334 passengers and divided into two classes. Business class has 33 seats and economy class accommodates 301 passengers.

The business class was specially designed for comfort with a pitch (the distance between rows of seats) of 44 inches, 180-degree flat-bed seats and unobstructed ingress-egress.

A private in-flight entertainment system with a touch screen was also included. The economy class has a seat pitch of 31/32 inches and is furnished with personal touch screen video systems.

Moreover, the aircraft offers a modern in-flight entertainment system, including more than 300 options of movies, TV series, music, and games, ensuring passengers’ comfort throughout their journey.

“These new aircraft reflect Thai Airways’ ongoing commitment to putting passengers’ comfort at their heart of service, continuing to deliver their promise even as they navigate through these challenging times.”

