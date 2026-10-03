Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Thai Airways confirms full flight schedule returns October 3
Photo courtesy of SKYTRAX

Thai Airways says it will operate all flights on Saturday, October 3, after cutting 24 services over the previous two days.

The national carrier said it has been managing its schedule and drawing on staff from across the company to be ready for a full timetable on Saturday. It apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

The airline cut 15 flights on Thursday, October 1, and nine on Friday, October 2, to match what its operations could handle. Its statement did not explain why capacity was limited.

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To help passengers, Thai Airways will open its ticket office at its headquarters on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4. The office will be open from 8am to 5pm on both days.

The airline thanked passengers for their understanding and cooperation. It said it will review the situation and improve how it manages operations, so passengers are not affected in future.

3 ต.ค. 2569 &quot;การบินไทย&quot; พร้อมกลับมาให้บริการ ทุกเที่ยวบิน

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 9:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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