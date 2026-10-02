Thai Airways board suspends CEO after Suvarnabhumi flood disruption

The board suspended chief executive Chai Eamsiri on October 2 and made director Samrit Samniang acting chief. The move follows a week of flight cuts and stranded bags at Suvarnabhumi.

Thai Airways International has suspended its chief executive after flooding in Bangkok disrupted operations at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The board took the decision at a special meeting on Friday, October 2.

Chai Eamsiri has been suspended from the role. Samrit Samniang, a director and member of the executive committee, will serve as acting chief executive.

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The executive committee had reviewed the suspension and put Samrit’s name forward before the matter went to the full board. The board is chaired by Lavaron Sangsnit.

Flooding across Bangkok and the surrounding provinces left some staff unable to reach work in late September. That hit baggage handling, flight operations and ground services at the airport.

The airline trimmed its schedule, matching it to what it could actually operate. It cancelled 15 flights on October 1 and nine on October 2, and says it will return to its full schedule from October 3.

Thousands of bags were left behind at Suvarnabhumi as the disruption built. The airline said on September 29 that 5,600 bags had been stranded, and it has been working to return them to passengers.

Samrit, who moves up from the board, comes from a finance and accounting background. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Thammasat University and an MBA from Kasetsart University.

Before joining Thai Airways he was executive vice president for finance and accounting at PTT Exploration and Production. He held that post from 2019 to 2024. He then joined Thai Airways as an independent director and audit committee member in June 2025.

He held that post until January 2026, when he moved to the board as a director and member of the executive committee.

The change at the top comes as the airline works to restore normal service. It will open a ticket office at its head office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road on October 3 and 4. The counter runs from 8am to 5pm and gives passengers another way to get help.

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