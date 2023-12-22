Thai AirAsia introduces direct flights to Shanghai

Photo courtesy of TAT News

Thai AirAsia (FD) has officially announced its grand plan to kick off direct flights from Don Mueang Airport (DMK) to Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG).

Scheduled for takeoff on February 2 next year, this airborne escapade is set to redefine your travel experience with five flights per week, courtesy of top-of-the-line Airbus A320 aircraft.

Thai AirAsia X (XJ) might be familiar with Shanghai, but this fresh venture from DMK that promises to amp up options for jet-setters. On this route, Flight FD470 will take off every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9.25pm, landing in Shanghai at 2.25am the following day.

For the return journey, Thai AirAsia will be operating Flight FD471 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, departing Shanghai at 3.45am and touching down at Don Mueang at 7.20am, reported Travel News Asia.

CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya shared his enthusiasm.

“Don Mueang – Shanghai is the result of our careful consideration and planning. Shanghai, with its booming business and tourism scene, coupled with the allure of being home to the world’s latest and Asia’s largest Disneyland, has become a must-visit for many Thais.”

Follow us on :













In related news, in a bold move set to revolutionise travel, Thai AirAsia X is gearing up to launch direct flights between Bangkok and Almaty, Kazakhstan. Riding high on the unprecedented influx of tourists from Kazakhstan this year, the airline, under the visionary leadership of Tassapon Bijleveld, the executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the holding company of Thai AirAsia, is eyeing a major expansion with plans to add three aircraft to its fleet by 2024.

In other news, Thai AirAsia has launched a new fly-thru service connecting Phuket to Don Mueang Airport and Phitsanulok. The aim is to encourage foreign tourists visiting Phuket to explore and discover lesser-visited provinces like Phitsanulok and other areas in the lower northern region of Thailand.