Royal Thai Air Force to battle surging fine dust pollution crisis

With fine dust pollution surging to alarming levels in Thailand, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin tasked the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) with spearheading the nation’s countermeasures. RTAF chief ACM Phanpakdee Pattanakul yesterday confirmed the directive.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) revealed that the provinces of Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon are presently grappling with high levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5). As of 10am today, January 17, these two provinces were marked in red, indicating dangerously high levels of PM2.5.

The safe threshold for PM2.5 is 37.5 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³). However, the dust levels in Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon were recorded at an alarming 90.3 µg/m³ and 75.8 µg/m³ respectively.

Moreover, moderately dangerous levels of fine particles were observed in 18 other provinces across the country. Ratchaburi, with a dust level of 67.6 µg/m³, topped the “orange” zones, marking areas with moderate risk, reported Bangkok Post.

In the capital city of Bangkok, the district of Nong Khaem registered the highest PM2.5 level at 58.6 µg/m³. Other districts such as Don Muang (56.2 µg/m³), Lak Si (52.1), Thawi Watthana (49.4), and Bang Bon (48.7) also reported high levels of PM2.5.

In response to the pollution crisis, ACM Phanpakdee stated that the RTAF is utilising every available resource, including water-dumping aircraft, to combat the haze. The RTAF also partners with different agencies and the Second Army Region to minimise forest fires and subsequent pollution.

Basler BT-67

In the current fiscal year, the RTAF plans to deploy a Basler BT-67, a utility aircraft with significant service life, for fire prevention and water-drop operations, said ACM Phanpakdee.

“The Air Force plans to use the Basler BT-67 despite its long service life. With that said, the safety of pilots remains a top priority.”

ACM Phanpakdee further revealed that the RTAF intends to procure four additional water containers for the water-dumping aircraft. The force also plans to set up a weather radar system to improve efficiency in predicting and locating forest fires, particularly in mountainous regions.

He added that the RTAF is also preparing for special operations to mitigate the potential impacts of this year’s El Nino weather phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Todsaphol Phuan-U-Dom supervises authorities undertaking firebreak construction projects in bushfire-prone areas within the Op Luang National Park. The park has seen a heavy accumulation of dry vegetation matter, increasing the risk of fires.

ACM Phanpakdee reiterated the RTAF’s commitment to deploy all resources at their disposal to alleviate the escalating pollution crisis.

In response to surging ultra-fine dust pollution, Bangkok City Hall is considered a work-from-home program as the governor monitors deteriorating air quality and implements measures to combat pollution issues. Read more about Bangkok preps for dust surge.