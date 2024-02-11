Thai air force relinquishes Kantarat golf course for public projects

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A recent decision by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) opened up new prospects for public project development. The RTAF consented to relinquish its Kantarat Golf Course, situated between the runways of Don Mueang Airport, for state project development, as revealed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

In a social media post, the prime minister expressed gratitude towards the RTAFforce’s initiative towards the public interest. According to PM Srettha, he had a fruitful discussion with ACM Punpakdee Pattanakul, the air force’s commander-in-chief, concluding with several promising updates for the public.

The 61 year old Thai PM detailed a collaborative plan between multiple parties and the RTAF to transition the ownership of the Kantarat Golf Course, colloquially known as Sanam Ngu (field full of snakes), from the RTAF to the government. This move aims to utilise the land for public welfare.

Punpakdee offered to transfer the golf course in light of the government’s aviation upgrade plan, intending to expand Don Mueang Airport. The golf course’s unique position between the airport runways makes it a strategic asset, reported Bangkok Post.

The RTAF had previously rejected a proposal from Chetawan Thuaprakhon, an MP for Pathum Thani from the Move Forward Party, to relinquish the golf course due to concerns over potential job losses of the workers.

PM Srettha also mentioned a discussion about a revised RTAF pilot training schedule to minimise disruption to commercial flights at Don Mueang Airport, which is located opposite the RTAF headquarters. He noted that these alterations, particularly avoiding peak hours, would help mitigate congestion at the airport.

Additionally, the RTAF agreed to allow access to part of its Wing 1 facilities for the neighbouring commercial airport in Nakhon Ratchasima.

This initiative extends to the outer ring road currently under construction around downtown Chiang Mai. The RTAF has granted permission for the project to cut through a section of Wing 41, which is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in central Chiang Mai.

The prime minister also touched upon other topics in his discussion with the RTAF chief, including improvements to welfare for the rank and file.