Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:11 AM
2 minutes read
Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets
A Brazilian Gripen E jet fighter armed with IRIS-T and Meteor missiles | Photo via Saab

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is pushing ahead with plans to acquire more Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, placing the second phase of its procurement programme among its priorities for 2027 and 2028.

Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha confirmed the direction on Monday, October 12, during a policy briefing at the Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in Saraburi province.

The announcement follows Thailand’s initial agreement to purchase four Gripen E/F fighters in August 2025, marking the next step in a broader programme to replace its ageing American-made F-16 fleet.

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Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets | News by Thaiger
RTAF F-16A at Don Mueang Airport, Jan. 12, 2019 | Photo via CHIYODA I/Wikipedia Commons

According to Khaosod English, the Air Force intends to include the next procurement phase in its fiscal 2027 budget as part of efforts to strengthen Thailand’s air defence capabilities.

However, an earlier statement from an Air Force spokesperson in May indicated that funding would be requested for fiscal 2028. The precise budget timetable therefore remains unclear.

The RTAF’s official October 12 announcement confirmed that both phases of its fighter replacement project remain part of its modernisation strategy, although it did not disclose the cost or number of aircraft to be purchased in the next phase.

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Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets | News by Thaiger
Air Force Chief ACM Seksan Kanta announces RTAF 2027–2028 strategic goals, Oct. 12, 2026 | Photo via RTAF

Thailand’s existing agreement with Sweden covers three single-seat Gripen E fighters and one two-seat Gripen F, worth approximately 19.5 billion baht.

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Swedish manufacturer Saab confirmed the first order on August 25, 2025, including associated equipment, training, maintenance support and defence technology cooperation.

The first aircraft are expected to arrive in Thailand in 2029, according to earlier Air Force statements. Deliveries under any subsequent agreement have yet to be confirmed.

The wider procurement programme aims to acquire 12 Gripen fighter jets over three phases to replace F-16s that have been operating for more than 37 years. The older aircraft are scheduled for gradual retirement between 2028 and 2035.

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Seksan stressed that manned fighter aircraft remain essential despite advances in drones and autonomous military technology.

He explained that complex combat situations still require human judgement, particularly when decisions involve potentially fatal consequences.

Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets | News by Thaiger
A royal drone unit drops relief supplies to flood-affected residents in Sa Kaeo province | Photo via Facebook/RTAF

The Air Force chief said Thailand must maintain sufficient aircraft numbers and operational capabilities to defend its airspace, while ensuring that future acquisitions include technology transfers, personnel training and infrastructure development.

The broader modernisation strategy also includes armed unmanned aircraft, precision weapons, advanced air defence systems and improvements to military communications.

Under the latest plans, the RTAF intends to concentrate its principal combat operations into three wings over the next decade, while other units take on specialised roles.

The additional Gripen procurement remains in the planning stage, with further budget approval and contractual arrangements required before new aircraft can be ordered.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 14, 2026, 11:11 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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