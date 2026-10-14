Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) is pushing ahead with plans to acquire more Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, placing the second phase of its procurement programme among its priorities for 2027 and 2028.

Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha confirmed the direction on Monday, October 12, during a policy briefing at the Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in Saraburi province.

The announcement follows Thailand’s initial agreement to purchase four Gripen E/F fighters in August 2025, marking the next step in a broader programme to replace its ageing American-made F-16 fleet.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Khaosod English, the Air Force intends to include the next procurement phase in its fiscal 2027 budget as part of efforts to strengthen Thailand’s air defence capabilities.

However, an earlier statement from an Air Force spokesperson in May indicated that funding would be requested for fiscal 2028. The precise budget timetable therefore remains unclear.

The RTAF’s official October 12 announcement confirmed that both phases of its fighter replacement project remain part of its modernisation strategy, although it did not disclose the cost or number of aircraft to be purchased in the next phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s existing agreement with Sweden covers three single-seat Gripen E fighters and one two-seat Gripen F, worth approximately 19.5 billion baht.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swedish manufacturer Saab confirmed the first order on August 25, 2025, including associated equipment, training, maintenance support and defence technology cooperation.

The first aircraft are expected to arrive in Thailand in 2029, according to earlier Air Force statements. Deliveries under any subsequent agreement have yet to be confirmed.

The wider procurement programme aims to acquire 12 Gripen fighter jets over three phases to replace F-16s that have been operating for more than 37 years. The older aircraft are scheduled for gradual retirement between 2028 and 2035.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seksan stressed that manned fighter aircraft remain essential despite advances in drones and autonomous military technology.

He explained that complex combat situations still require human judgement, particularly when decisions involve potentially fatal consequences.

The Air Force chief said Thailand must maintain sufficient aircraft numbers and operational capabilities to defend its airspace, while ensuring that future acquisitions include technology transfers, personnel training and infrastructure development.

The broader modernisation strategy also includes armed unmanned aircraft, precision weapons, advanced air defence systems and improvements to military communications.

Under the latest plans, the RTAF intends to concentrate its principal combat operations into three wings over the next decade, while other units take on specialised roles.

The additional Gripen procurement remains in the planning stage, with further budget approval and contractual arrangements required before new aircraft can be ordered.