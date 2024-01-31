Royal Thai Air Force faces job loss concern over golf course handover

Picture courtesy of matichon

The head of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) expressed concerns over potential job losses that could result from the return of two military golf courses to the government. The Kantrarat and Thupatemi golf courses, which provide welfare services to military personnel, are currently under the scrutiny of the military commission, which suggests that such facilities should be managed by the government. The potential return could leave 2,000 individuals unemployed.

Chief Marshal Panpakdi Pattanakul, RTAF commander, detailed the situation during an inspection by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) today, January 31, at Wing 7 in Surat Thani Province. He highlighted the importance of the Kantrarat golf course, which adheres to ICAO regulations, ensuring that no part of the course interferes with the runway operations.

The majority of the current users of the facility are retired government officials who use it for exercise and sports. The course is also open to the public, who can enjoy the services just like any other golf course, with the only difference being the registration requirement as per ICAO stipulations.

“Admittedly, I am particularly concerned about the Thupatemi golf course, as its return would result in 2,000 people losing their jobs. We would need to find alternative employment to support these individuals.”

The debate over the golf courses is part of a larger discussion on the use of military assets and their management. While the courses serve as a source of physical activity and are available for both military and civilian use, the question remains whether they should fall under government jurisdiction.

The RTAF commander’s comments underscore the balance between adhering to international standards and preserving domestic welfare services that contribute to the livelihoods of thousands of citizens.

The situation raises broader issues about the role of military facilities in public life and the impact of potential policy changes on employment and community welfare. The RTAF is now faced with the challenge of demonstrating the value of these golf courses as integral parts of military welfare while ensuring compliance with international regulations and addressing the concerns of the military commission.

As discussions continue, the fate of the Kantrarat and Thupatemi golf courses hangs in the balance, with the well-being of 2,000 workers and the broader implications for military welfare services at stake. The RTAF remains committed to finding a viable solution that preserves jobs and meets both national and international expectations.