Thai agencies to strategise release of hostages amid Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin of Thailand announced a meeting with various agencies scheduled for today, aiming to discuss potential strategies for securing the release of Thai hostages caught in the crossfire of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The 61 year old prime minister acknowledged the delicate nature of the situation, given the ongoing negotiations for the release of the hostages and the increasing number of Thai workers expressing a desire to return home.

“We will meet at the Foreign Affairs Ministry to discuss the matter. The ministry, the Thai ambassador to Israel and security agencies have attached great importance to helping Thai hostages.”

The Bangkok-born PM assured the Thai public that the authorities are exploring all avenues to negotiate the hostages’ release and that personal connections will also be leveraged in these discussions. However, he also stressed the confidential nature of some negotiation details while assuring that they would do their utmost to aid the Thai hostages.

Phairoj Chotikasatien, the permanent secretary for the Labour Ministry, reported that approximately a third of Thais in Israel wishing to return home due to the conflict have successfully re-entered the country.

Phairoj indicated that out of the 8,439 Thai nationals who expressed a desire to return home, 2,823, predominantly workers, have already done so. Conversely, 118 Thais in Israel have confirmed their decision to remain there.

The government is utilising chartered flights to transport Thai nationals from Tel Aviv to Dubai, where they will await flights to Thailand. Phairoj assured that more flights are being arranged and those who returned independently can claim reimbursement later.

Thai Hostages Return

Yesterday, 139 Thais, made up of 136 men and three women, arrived back in Bangkok on the Royal Thai Air Force’s A340-500 and were received at the Wing 6 terminal by authorities. They underwent medical and security checks before boarding and received further health check-ups and legal advice regarding war compensation rights upon arrival.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the number of Thais injured in Israel due to the Israel-Hamas war increased by two, bringing the total to 18. The death toll and the number of abducted Thai hostages remain unchanged at 30 and 19 respectively, reported Bangkok Post.

Seven Thai vocational students were among the returnees, with their guardians deciding to end their internships in Israel early due to safety concerns. Seventy-one other students have decided to remain in Israel to complete their courses, as reported by the Education Ministry.

The Public Health Ministry has conducted mental health checks on the 234 Thai returnees, discovering that 25 of them are suffering from stress, and seven are experiencing insomnia. Additionally, 59 returnees were found to be injured, and 34 showed symptoms of respiratory diseases.

