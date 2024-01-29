Thai agencies promote youth political participation amid rising issues

Photo courtesy of Chanat Katanyu

A rise in youth problems related to drugs, violence, mental health deterioration, and financial woes has spurred Thai government agencies to promote greater youth political participation and heed the voices of the young. An event titled Learn Len Hen Local, showcasing the initiatives of the Children and Youth Council of Thailand (CYCT), was recently conducted by the Department of Local Administration (DLA) under the Ministry of Interior, along with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) and Social Innovation and Youth (SIY). The event took place at the TK Palace Hotel & Convention in Bangkok.

Deputy Director of the DLA, Surabhon Jarernmee, highlighted the rights of the young generation to voice their opinions, as stated in the United Nations Children’s Fund’s Convention on the Rights of the Child. The government’s efforts to uphold this right were emphasised, along with the DLA’s role in propelling CYCT initiatives that encourage the youth’s involvement in local policy formation.

Parit Wacharasindhu, Chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Political Development, Mass Communications, and Public Participation, supported this viewpoint. Despite the increased political awareness among young people today, their voices are still largely unheard in society, he noted. His committee, along with organisations like SIY, is striving to create safe spaces for youth to express their viewpoints, engage them with political mechanisms, and involve them in formulating school rules and curricula.

ThaiHealth Director, Nattaya Boonpakdee, referred to a report published the previous year that identified six situations adversely impacting young people. These include the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, economic stress, stagnant educational improvement, rising mental health issues potentially leading to suicide, violence, and limited involvement in policy-making, reported Bangkok Post.

She stressed, “Kids and youths need a chance to participate in activities they are interested in. They also want adults and policymakers to listen to what they need. Listening is the key to knowing their problems, and that will lead to creative solutions.”

In related news, in response to rising youth crimes in Thailand, Thai National Police Chief ordered a review of juvenile criminal laws. Recent tragedies sparked nationwide debate on justice for young offenders.