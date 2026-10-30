Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson’s Thriller costume photos after criticism

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 4:02 PM
1 minute read
Thai actor deletes Michael Jackson’s Thriller costume photos after criticism
Photo via Instagram/ @jesjpp and YouTube channel @Michael Jackson

Thai actor Jespipat “Jes” Tilapornputt faced accusations of racism from international social media users after dressing as Michael Jackson in his Thriller music video look for Halloween.

With Halloween approaching on October 31, several Thai celebrities have shared costume photographs inspired by Thai and international horror characters, as well as famous figures from films, cartoons and television series.

Jespipat joined the celebrations by posting a collection of Halloween photographs on his Instagram account, @jesjpp, today, October 30.

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The actor wore a red leather jacket and matching trousers inspired by Michael Jackson’s appearance in the Thriller music video.

Thai actor criticised for Michael Jacksoncosplay
Photo via Instagram/ @jesjpp

Released in 1983, the horror-themed music video follows Michael Jackson and his date as they encounter zombies, turning their romantic evening into a frightening experience. Jackson eventually transforms into a zombie himself and joins the dance group towards the end of the video.

Jespipat is also known among his fans for his interest in music and ability to play several instruments, including guitar, piano and drums. He has previously shared videos of himself singing and playing instruments on his YouTube channel.

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To complete his Halloween look, the actor wore a wavy hairstyle and darkened his facial and body skin to resemble Jackson’s appearance in the music video.

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Jespipat thai actor accused of racism
Photo via Instagram/ @jesjpp

Although many fans complimented his costume, other social media users, particularly international Instagram users, criticised the skin-darkening as racist.

Some argued that Jespipat could have dressed as Michael Jackson without changing his skin colour, pointing out that Jackson’s skin was lighter in his later years.

Several fans defended the actor in the comments, but Jespipat eventually deleted the photographs from his Instagram account to avoid further controversy.

However, several news agencies had already reshared the photographs and reported on the backlash.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 4:02 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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