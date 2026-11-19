A Thai social media influencer and volunteer rescuer filed a police complaint against actor Rapeephat “Nam” Ekpankul after the pair were involved in a physical altercation at a restaurant in Udon Thani, allegedly over a YouTube Premium subscription.

The 29 year old influencer, Sukon Krueswn, better known as Song Doo Hee, shared footage of the incident on Facebook on November 19. He alleged that Nam attacked him while they were sitting together with friends at the restaurant, without any provocation from him.

Sukon said he eventually fled the restaurant because he feared for his safety. He added that the situation could have been more serious if Nam had been carrying a weapon.

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The footage showed the two men sitting next to each other and arguing before Nam slapped Sukon twice. Other people at the table tried to intervene, but the argument continued. Nam then slapped Sukon again, causing him to fall to the floor.

Sukon subsequently picked up a bottle and a chair and threw them towards the actor. The confrontation continued outside the restaurant before Sukon ran away.

Sukon said he did not know what had triggered the attack. He speculated that Nam may have become annoyed when a song being played during the gathering stopped because an advertisement appeared on his phone, which did not have a YouTube Premium subscription.

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The influencer said he had reported the incident to Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. He also posted a photograph showing an injury to his face on Facebook.

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Nam later spoke to the media and admitted that he had initiated the physical confrontation. However, he denied that the disagreement over YouTube Premium was the reason for the incident.

The actor said he had asked Sukon to stop livestreaming their gathering. Nam explained that he had already told his wife he would go to bed and did not want her to discover that he was still socialising with friends.

Nam also said he did not intend to file a counter-complaint against Sukon for throwing a chair and bottle at him, adding that such behaviour was “not the nature of a gangster”.

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At the time of the report, police had not yet summoned either man for questioning. Further details about the investigation and any potential legal action had not been disclosed.

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