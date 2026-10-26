Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China

Thai pilot and former Academy Fantasia contestant Teepchalit Phromchana, known as Tee AF6, has died after falling ill during a family trip to China yesterday, October 25. He was taken to a hospital in Beijing but succumbed to his illness, according to a family member.

News of Tee’s death emerged after Satdha “Rak” Satdhathip, a trainer and acting coach on the television programme, posted on Facebook asking whether anyone had information about the former contestant.

A family member subsequently replied that Tee had stumbled during the trip, lost consciousness and been rushed to hospital in the Chinese capital, where he later died.

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Tee competed in True Academy Fantasia Season 6, which aired in 2009. He later became a pilot following his stint in the reality TV show.

His family and the relevant authorities were working to arrange the return of his body to Thailand for a funeral at Wat That Thong in Bangkok.

Fellow Academy Fantasia contestants paid tribute to Tee following news of his death.

Nipaporn “Zani” Thititanakarn, a contestant and winner from the same series, shared a photograph of the group and wrote that she hoped he would find peace and beauty on his journey. She also thanked him for the memories and the smiles they had shared.

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Another former contestant, Natnatcha “Ann” Namcharoensombat, expressed regret that she had not replied to his comment the previous week and wished they had spent more time talking. She described him as an older brother who regularly offered advice to the younger contestants in the Academy Fantasia house.

Tee was born in Chiang Mai on December 18, 1983, and studied for a business degree, majoring in marketing before joining the television competition. His family had not publicly disclosed further details about the circumstances of his death at the time of the report.

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