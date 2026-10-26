Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Thai singer turned airline pilot dies during holiday in China
Photo via Kapook and True Academy Fantasia Fanclub

Thai pilot and former Academy Fantasia contestant Teepchalit Phromchana, known as Tee AF6, has died after falling ill during a family trip to China yesterday, October 25. He was taken to a hospital in Beijing but succumbed to his illness, according to a family member.

News of Tee’s death emerged after Satdha “Rak” Satdhathip, a trainer and acting coach on the television programme, posted on Facebook asking whether anyone had information about the former contestant.

A family member subsequently replied that Tee had stumbled during the trip, lost consciousness and been rushed to hospital in the Chinese capital, where he later died.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thai pilot and former singer dies in China
Photo via Sanook

Tee competed in True Academy Fantasia Season 6, which aired in 2009. He later became a pilot following his stint in the reality TV show.

His family and the relevant authorities were working to arrange the return of his body to Thailand for a funeral at Wat That Thong in Bangkok.

Fellow Academy Fantasia contestants paid tribute to Tee following news of his death.

Nipaporn “Zani” Thititanakarn, a contestant and winner from the same series, shared a photograph of the group and wrote that she hoped he would find peace and beauty on his journey. She also thanked him for the memories and the smiles they had shared.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Thai singers pour tribute to former True Academy Fantasia contestant
Photo via Facebook/ Zani Zina

Another former contestant, Natnatcha “Ann” Namcharoensombat, expressed regret that she had not replied to his comment the previous week and wished they had spent more time talking. She described him as an older brother who regularly offered advice to the younger contestants in the Academy Fantasia house.

Tee was born in Chiang Mai on December 18, 1983, and studied for a business degree, majoring in marketing before joining the television competition. His family had not publicly disclosed further details about the circumstances of his death at the time of the report.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 26, 2026, 10:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged Pattaya News

Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged

8 minutes ago
Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter&#8217;s fall from Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Mother asks police to re-examine her daughter’s fall from Pattaya condo

11 minutes ago
Power banks top banned items in Thailand&#8217;s checked baggage Aviation News

Power banks top banned items in Thailand’s checked baggage

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 26 October: heavy rain in 49 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins Thailand News

Thai woman sells house opposite police station after three break-ins

18 hours ago
Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints Thailand News

Thailand clarifies new baggage inspection rules after complaints

19 hours ago
Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises Pattaya News

Greek driver gets pickup stuck on Jomtien Beach as tide rises

20 hours ago
Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28 Bangkok News

Royal Barge Procession final rehearsal opens to public on October 28

20 hours ago
Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep Thailand News

Malaysian man found dead in Nan after normal night’s sleep

20 hours ago
Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list Crime News

Customs log 40 cannabis arrests in 24 days, Indians top arrest list

21 hours ago
Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room Thailand News

Immigration police bust K-pod factory in Bangkok hotel room

22 hours ago
Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses Crime News

Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses

22 hours ago
Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods Bangkok News

Democrat Party to sue BMA and DDPM over Bangkok floods

23 hours ago
Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest Crime News

Israeli man claims connections, threatens police during drug arrest

23 hours ago
Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot Thailand News

Sisaket driver blames sun glare for hitting abbot

24 hours ago
Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok Bangkok News

Lao father detained after holding wife, son at knifepoint in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son Thailand News

Thailand sees positive sign as Suu Kyi talks to her son

1 day ago
Thailand sets new diesel subsidy at 3.20 baht per litre Thailand News

Thailand sets new diesel subsidy at 3.20 baht per litre

1 day ago
Suphan Buri woman caught with 220 yaba pills hidden in a crepe Crime News

Suphan Buri woman caught with 220 yaba pills hidden in a crepe

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 25 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 25 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

1 day ago
Thailand may let under-18s play snooker by amending a 1935 gambling law Thailand News

Thailand may let under-18s play snooker by amending a 1935 gambling law

2 days ago
Chinese fugitive held in Pattaya, child may lose Thai nationality Pattaya News

Chinese fugitive held in Pattaya, child may lose Thai nationality

2 days ago
Thai Lion Air restores Udon Thani to Pattaya flights to four days a week Aviation News

Thai Lion Air restores Udon Thani to Pattaya flights to four days a week

2 days ago
Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects Environment News

Germany grants Thailand 570 million baht for climate and coastal projects

2 days ago
American dealer held on Koh Phangan with 13 million baht worth of drugs Crime News

American dealer held on Koh Phangan with 13 million baht worth of drugs

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai traffic police told to show faces, give warnings before fining