Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 4:43 PM
2 minutes read
Wrapping cars in plastic during floods can cause mould, academic warns
Photo via Facebook: Jessada Denduangboripant

A Chulalongkorn University academic has warned motorists that wrapping cars in giant plastic bags during floods can protect them from water but may also cause mould and allow vehicles to float away.

Associate Professor Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer in Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Biology, issued the warning in a Facebook post yesterday, October 1.

Jessada said the oversized plastic covers can be an emergency option for vehicles parked at home when owners are unable to move them to higher ground in time.

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However, he advised against leaving cars sealed inside the bags for long periods because moisture trapped inside can encourage mould growth.

A Thai academic warns that wrapping cars in plastic during floods can trap moisture, cause mould and make vehicles float.
Photo via Facebook: Jessada Denduangboripant

He pointed to experiences during Thailand’s major floods in 2011, when some motorists reportedly opened the covers after leaving their cars sealed for days or longer and found mould throughout the interiors.

Jessada previously explained that cars already contain moisture, and sealing them inside plastic prevents ventilation. Under those conditions, mould can spread across seats, steering wheels and other fabric surfaces.

Another problem is buoyancy. Although cars are heavy, air trapped inside a sealed bag can allow the entire vehicle to float when floodwater rises.

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Jessada said past cases included covered cars floating away from where they had been parked and colliding with other vehicles.

For that reason, the method is more suitable for cars parked within private property or in places where they can be securely restrained.

He said moving a vehicle to higher ground remains the better option when there is enough time to do so.

Motorists who have no alternative and decide to use a plastic cover should consider weighing or securing it so the car cannot float away. A collision with another object could tear or puncture the plastic and allow water to enter.

Jessada also suggested placing several moisture-absorbing containers inside the sealed space to help reduce humidity.

His October 1 post revisited advice he had previously given after giant vehicle covers attracted attention during earlier flood periods.

At the time, some products were being promoted online as thick, tear-resistant covers large enough for an entire vehicle to be driven inside.

Jessada said experiences from the 2011 floods showed that even when a cover kept water out, the air trapped inside could create enough buoyancy for the vehicle to move with the current.

He therefore advised motorists to treat the bags as an emergency measure rather than the preferred way to protect a car from flooding.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 2, 2026, 4:43 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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