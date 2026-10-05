Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 11:17 AM
1 minute read
Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper
Photo via Facebook/ ทุบข่าวนนท์ and One 31

A Thai abbot in Nonthaburi province denied owning a sex toy after laundrette staff found the item in a basket containing monk robes yesterday, October 4.

Staff at a self-service laundrette in Mueang district found the item while loading monk robes and other clothing into a washing machine. The discovery was later shared online and prompted criticism of the monk and temple.

The abbot later confirmed to news agencies that the monk robes belonged to him. However, he denied ownership of the sex toy and said it belonged to his lay helper, who had been asked to take the robes to the laundrette.

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Abbot denies using sex toy
Photo via Amarin TV

The monk explained that he and other monks at the temple normally wash their own robes. A broken water pump prevented them from doing so, while continuous rain also encouraged him to use the self-service laundrette because it had a dryer.

According to the abbot, the basket contained his robes and towels as well as clothing belonging to his helper. He said the helper had not checked the contents carefully before taking the basket to the laundrette.

The helper reportedly admitted that the sex toy belonged to him and said it was unrelated to the monk.

Nonthaburi says sex toy among his robes belonged to helper
Photo via Amarin TV

Despite the explanation, some social media users remained sceptical. Some accused the helper of taking responsibility on the abbot’s behalf, although there was no evidence presented to support the claim. Others expressed disappointment and referred to previous reports of misconduct involving monks.

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The abbot asked the public not to lose faith in Thai monks or Buddhism over the incident. He said Dhamma remains clean and worthy of respect despite previous reports of misconduct involving some monks and temples.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 11:17 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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