Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

A Thai abbot in Nonthaburi province denied owning a sex toy after laundrette staff found the item in a basket containing monk robes yesterday, October 4.

Staff at a self-service laundrette in Mueang district found the item while loading monk robes and other clothing into a washing machine. The discovery was later shared online and prompted criticism of the monk and temple.

The abbot later confirmed to news agencies that the monk robes belonged to him. However, he denied ownership of the sex toy and said it belonged to his lay helper, who had been asked to take the robes to the laundrette.

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The monk explained that he and other monks at the temple normally wash their own robes. A broken water pump prevented them from doing so, while continuous rain also encouraged him to use the self-service laundrette because it had a dryer.

According to the abbot, the basket contained his robes and towels as well as clothing belonging to his helper. He said the helper had not checked the contents carefully before taking the basket to the laundrette.

The helper reportedly admitted that the sex toy belonged to him and said it was unrelated to the monk.

Despite the explanation, some social media users remained sceptical. Some accused the helper of taking responsibility on the abbot’s behalf, although there was no evidence presented to support the claim. Others expressed disappointment and referred to previous reports of misconduct involving monks.

The abbot asked the public not to lose faith in Thai monks or Buddhism over the incident. He said Dhamma remains clean and worthy of respect despite previous reports of misconduct involving some monks and temples.

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