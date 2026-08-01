Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens

Photo: Police Image

The director of Srinakharinwirot University’s Educational and Psychological Test Bureau has acknowledged seven criminal charges over an alleged recruitment exam fraud, as police widen their probe into one of Thailand’s largest public sector cheating scandals.

Ruangdech Sirikit appeared before Crime Suppression Division investigators on July 31, one of 13 suspects ordered to acknowledge charges by that deadline. He was released without bail after questioning.

Ruangdech faces seven charges: malfeasance in office, forging an official document as a public official, certifying false evidence in an official document, jointly removing or causing the loss of another person’s documents, jointly forging official documents, jointly opening or taking another person’s sealed documents to learn their contents, and jointly importing false information into a computer system.

Police said Ruangdech was implicated by Win Thanaphatcharaphokin, an adviser to the director of the Office of Promotion and Training at Kasetsart University.

Win reportedly told investigators he coordinated with Ruangdech to obtain examination questions and files, which he then delivered to a group of 11 people at a house in Nonthaburi. Answer sheets were allegedly altered at the address.

A source close to the investigation said Ruangdech admitted handing a flash drive to Win. He maintained, however, that he was acting under employment instructions from former Department of Local Administration director-general Teeruth Supawiboonpol, and denied any wrongdoing. Ruangdech said he knew Win through their shared work in the education sector.

Teeruth, also named among the suspects, postponed his meeting with investigators until next week.

Police said three to four people found at the Nonthaburi house also acknowledged charges on July 31, while several others sought postponements. They face allegations including criminal conspiracy and violations of the Computer Crime Act.

Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liangprasit said he had instructed relevant agencies to speed up fact-finding and evidence gathering over the alleged irregularities in local administrative organisation recruitment exams. He expects progress or conclusions on actionable issues within the next week.