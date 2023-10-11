Viral elevator nightmare: Thai woman’s lift ordeal shocks the Internet (video)

Photo: blog.stannahlifts.co.uk.

A young Thai woman’s terrifying experience of being trapped alone in a continuously ascending and descending lift has gone viral online. The ordeal, shared by a TikTok user known as @dreamiiqueen, saw the lift stop at an unselected, under-construction floor, leaving her in deep shock.

The video, captioned “The first and last time with this incident #stucklift #trappedinlift #lift,” garnered over 2.4 million views.

It shows the user trapped in the lift on floor 44, pressing the emergency button inside the lift and receiving guidance from officials over the intercom. Despite the harrowing experience, the lift continued to move, eventually opening at floor 58, an under-construction site that she had not selected.

The unexpected opening of the door on this floor left her crying and shaking, while officials were baffled as to why the lift opened on an unselected floor.

The post has resonated with other users who also shared their experiences of being stuck in lifts.

“It’s good your phone had a signal. Sending good vibes your way.”

“It’s good you could contact the security guard. What would you do if you couldn’t?”

Some users also shared their fears about lifts in general.

“The thing I fear more than abandoned buildings is the hospital lift I use. It once stopped on a floor that was already closed for the day, complete with a waiting stretcher but no people.”

The video also sparked a discussion about the importance of having a mobile signal in lifts. Many users expressed relief that @dreamiiqueen had a mobile signal during her lift ordeal, as some lifts are known for having poor network coverage.

The shared experience has led to a wave of empathy and support for the young woman, with many users sending her virtual hugs and positive vibes reported KhaoSod.

