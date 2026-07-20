Thailand’s F2 podium drought ends, Tasanapol finishes 2nd in Belgium

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 20, 2026, 10:07 AM
1 minute read
Thailand’s F2 podium drought ends, Tasanapol finishes 2nd in Belgium | Thaiger
Tasanapol on the F2 podium at Spa-Francorchamps | Photo via F2/X

Thailand’s long wait for a Formula 2 podium finish is over as Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, known as “Tern”, finished second in the Feature Race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, becoming the first Thai driver to reach an F2 podium in eight years.

Tasanapol, who races for ART Grand Prix, finished behind race winner Rafael Camara, a Brazilian driver with Invicta Racing. Third place went to Nikola Tsolov, a Bulgarian driver with Campos Racing and a former teammate of Tasanapol’s during their time together at Campos in Formula 3.

The result marked the first time a Thai flag had appeared on an F2 podium since Alex Albon, the Thai-British driver now racing in Formula 1, took his final F2 podium in 2018. It also moved Tasanapol into the top 10 of the F2 drivers’ championship standings.

Thailand's F2 podium drought ends, Tasanapol finishes 2nd in Belgium | News by Thaiger
The F2 Feature Race podium at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium | Photo via Jordan McKean/Getty Images

Tasanapol, now 20 years old, began karting in Thailand in 2013 and rose through Asian junior categories before moving into single-seater racing in 2021, competing in Formula 4 series in the UAE, Britain, France and Spain.

He stepped up to FIA Formula 3 in 2024 with AIX Racing, then moved to Campos Racing for the 2025 season, where he became the first Thai driver to win a race in the category, taking victory at Silverstone in July that year. He graduated to Formula 2 for the 2026 season with ART Grand Prix.

Albon remains the most prominent Thai driver in modern motorsport, having reached Formula 1 in 2019 and currently racing for Williams. Before him, Thailand’s motorsport history traces back to Prince Bira, born Prince Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh, who competed in the very first Formula 1 World Championship race at Silverstone in 1950.

Bira remained the only Southeast Asian driver in Formula 1 until Malaysia’s Alex Yoong made his debut in 2001, and the only Thai driver in the category until Albon’s arrival nearly 70 years later.

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Tasanapol posted on Instagram to thank his team for his first F2 podium.

The F2 season continues in Hungary from July 24 to 26, before a break for the summer. Racing resumes in Italy from September 4 to 6.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tas (@tasanapol)

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: July 20, 2026, 10:07 AM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.