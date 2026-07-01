Ten Thai vessels safely depart Strait of Hormuz after coordinated efforts

Ten Thai-flagged vessels and ships chartered by Thai operators have safely departed the Strait of Hormuz following coordinated efforts by Thai authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced yesterday, June 30.

The vessels had been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since its closure on February 28. The MFA said only one vessel, Hatthaya Naree, remains in the area while awaiting cargo loading and is expected to depart once loading is complete.

The ministry said the development resulted from coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Navy, the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of the National Security Council, and other public and private sector agencies.

The agencies worked together to monitor the situation and provide ongoing assistance to the affected vessels. The MFA added that it will continue monitoring the situation and assisting the remaining vessel until it can safely leave the area.

The update follows earlier efforts by Thai authorities to secure the vessels’ safe passage.

In April, Bangchak confirmed that its oil tanker arrived safely in Chon Buri after passing through the strait following diplomatic coordination between Thailand, Iran and Oman.

In May, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, chief adviser to the prime minister, met Mehdi Zare, cultural counsellor at the Iranian Embassy in Thailand, to seek Iran’s assistance for two Thai cargo ships waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the time, Zare said assisting the vessels would not be a problem because Thailand was not a party to the conflict. He added that Iran would facilitate their safe passage as soon as possible.