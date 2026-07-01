Ten Thai vessels safely depart Strait of Hormuz after coordinated efforts

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 11:04 AM
125 1 minute read
Ten Thai vessels safely depart Strait of Hormuz after coordinated efforts | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

Ten Thai-flagged vessels and ships chartered by Thai operators have safely departed the Strait of Hormuz following coordinated efforts by Thai authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced yesterday, June 30.

The vessels had been stranded in the Strait of Hormuz since its closure on February 28. The MFA said only one vessel, Hatthaya Naree, remains in the area while awaiting cargo loading and is expected to depart once loading is complete.

The ministry said the development resulted from coordinated efforts involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Royal Thai Navy, the Ministry of Commerce, the Office of the National Security Council, and other public and private sector agencies.

The agencies worked together to monitor the situation and provide ongoing assistance to the affected vessels. The MFA added that it will continue monitoring the situation and assisting the remaining vessel until it can safely leave the area.

Ten Thai vessels have safely departed the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel remaining in the area awaiting cargo loading.
Photo via Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP

The update follows earlier efforts by Thai authorities to secure the vessels’ safe passage.

In April, Bangchak confirmed that its oil tanker arrived safely in Chon Buri after passing through the strait following diplomatic coordination between Thailand, Iran and Oman.

In May, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, chief adviser to the prime minister, met Mehdi Zare, cultural counsellor at the Iranian Embassy in Thailand, to seek Iran’s assistance for two Thai cargo ships waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

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At the time, Zare said assisting the vessels would not be a problem because Thailand was not a party to the conflict. He added that Iran would facilitate their safe passage as soon as possible.

Ten Thai vessels have safely departed the Strait of Hormuz, with one vessel remaining in the area awaiting cargo loading.
Photo via Hormuz Strait Monitor

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 11:04 AM
125 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.