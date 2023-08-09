Temple scam: Thai abbot & Chinese nationals caught in 273 million baht fake amulet scheme

Photo via Nong Nooch Resort Pattaya

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP) made public that the RTP seized 273 million baht from a Thai abbot and a group of Chinese nationals for selling fake amulets to Chinese tourists at the Buddhist monastery called Kaho Chi Chan or Big Buddha Mountain in Chon Buri province. More than 20 Thai and Chinese people are under arrest.

It was the vigilance of residents that brought to light the illegal business activities of the Chinese nationals last month. Reports indicated that these individuals had been enticing Chinese tourists into purchasing fraudulent Buddhist amulets at exorbitant prices. The scam was perpetrated within the confines of the Buddhist monastery, yet the relevant authorities had remained inactive in addressing the matter. The complaint from locals sparked an investigation, which ultimately substantiated the veracity of their claims.

Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, addressing the media at the Police Sports Club, provided comprehensive insights into the case’s resolution, detailing the arrests and asset confiscations. The modus operandi involved one of the Chinese businessmen marrying a Thai woman to secure a license for establishing a restaurant within the monastery premises. However, instead of pursuing the restaurant venture, the group exploited the establishment for their amulet-selling enterprise. These amulets, despite costing a mere 400 baht each to produce, were being sold to unsuspecting tourists for over 20,000 baht.

The illicit operation persisted for six months, spanning from January to May of the current year. During this period, the enterprise amassed a staggering income exceeding 100 million baht, enabling the culprits to pay a monthly rent of 150,000 baht to the monastery.

Nevertheless, Big Joke’s investigation unveiled a startling imbalance between the temple’s substantial revenue and its meagre bank account holdings of just 3 million baht. Intriguingly, the abbot’s mother and younger brother were found to possess over 29 million baht across their bank accounts.

Substantial evidence accumulation led to the apprehension of 12 Chinese salespersons directly involved in the temple’s activities, along with an additional four individuals linked to the fraudulent business. However, two of the Chinese suspects managed to elude capture.

Each of the Chinese nationals now faces potential penalties of up to five years of imprisonment, a fine reaching 100,000 baht, or both, as dictated by Sections 341 and 343 of the Criminal Law, for their acts of public deception.

Adding to the complexity of the case, the abbot, Wisut-dhammanusittasomsak, entrusted with the stewardship of the monastery, is also facing charges. These charges stem from a violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Law, about wrongful and reckless performance of duties. Furthermore, a Thai woman working as a maid at the monastery is now charged with supporting unlawful business activities.

In a startling revelation, Big Joke disclosed the seizure of over 100 million baht worth of assets from the Chinese group, along with an additional 136 million baht from the abbot and his family members.

In response to this case, law enforcement authorities have conducted thorough inspections of 14 temples in the Chon Buri area. The inquiry highlighted that ten of these temples had indeed been offering amulets to visitors; however, they were unrelated to the deceptive Chinese syndicate. Meanwhile, the remaining four temples abstained from partaking in any amulet sales.

With a renewed focus, authorities are poised to investigate temples and monasteries in other tourist-heavy provinces like Phuket, ensuring a proactive stance against any potential replication of such criminal activities.