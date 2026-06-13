Temple criticised for releasing catfish into Thai river

A video of a Nakhon Pathom temple releasing two tonnes of catfish into a river has drawn widespread criticism online over fears the act could seriously damage the local ecosystem.

On June 12, a Facebook user named Phra Khru Sangkarak Lasawat Thitasilo shared a one-minute clip showing the mass fish release at a temple in Kamphaeng Saen district. The post carried a message about fresh starts and letting go of negativity, prompting many followers to respond with “Sadhu,” a term expressing approval or blessing.

However, others pushed back sharply. Critics explained that catfish are an invasive species with indiscriminate feeding habits and rapid growth rates, posing a serious threat to native aquatic life and potentially driving local species to extinction.

In response to the backlash, Phra Khru acknowledged the environmental concerns and said he had received legal advice suggesting the act may be illegal. He thanked those who raised the issue and said he intended to inform the temple’s senior monk.

Phra Khru also called on those with legal expertise to notify the Supreme Sangha Council and educate other temples and fish vendors across the country, noting that no clear regulation currently governs such practices. He suggested that raising public awareness could drive change, as enforcement of existing laws remains weak.

On the question of religious merit, the monk argued that intention determines whether an act is meritorious or sinful. He said supporters of the release gain merit by helping free the fish from captivity, while those who oppose the act might incur sin.

The temple is located in Kamphaeng Saen district, Nakhon Pathom province, reported KhaoSod.