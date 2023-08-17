Escalator ride takes a step down: Teen encounters accident on moving stairs in Thai store

Picture courtesy of Rosi Rose Facebook

A teenager reportedly injured his leg on an escalator in a department store in the Lam Lukka area of Pathum Thani, Thailand while returning home last night.

Passersby found only a single sports shoe, along with a sock, stuck in the escalator. The affected boy, identified as 17 year old Jirapath, had been assisted by department store staff and taken to Rangsit Medical Hospital before the emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident.

Jirapath was seen descending the escalator to the G level, and as he was nearing the ground, his leg was entangled in the steps. Right before the escalator could stop, bystanders and other customers who were close by promptly rushed to his help and coordinated with relevant authorities, reported Sanook.

Peerapong Banchongsil, the store manager of the convenience store, revealed that he was informed of the mishap, and that one of his employees was the victim of an escalator accident. He arrived to inspect the situation and travel to the hospital following the incident. He confirmed that the department store covered all the medical expenses for the victim’s treatment.

The department store’s staff were observed examining and repairing the faulty escalator. The surveillance cameras successfully recorded the unfortunate incident that took place, which will aid in further investigations.

This incident is the latest in a long line of escalator accidents in Thailand this year.

In June, authorities at Don Mueang Airport reported that an old escalator caused the tragic accident resulting in a Thai woman losing her leg.

Last month another escalator incident occurred in Bangkok, this time at a shopping mall in the Bang Na district of Samut Prakarn province. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Read more about the incident HERE.

Last week, a Facebook user, operating under the moniker of Tuk Tuk, shared a heart-stopping experience involving their child’s shoe becoming stuck in anescalator incident.

Unbeknownst to the parents, the child made several failed attempts to retrieve the shoe before the kid managed to detach his foot at the last moment, marking a tense and alarming episode of the escalator accident. Read more about the story HERE.