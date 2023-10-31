Teenagers posing as junior police threaten resident with knives and a bomb

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

Two teenagers narrowly escaped a violent confrontation after falsely claiming they were junior police officers. Armed with knives and a ping-pong bomb, they threatened a resident before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The quick response of local police prevented any further escalation. The incident occurred last night at around 11.30pm local time, according to Thanit Thapakdi, Deputy Investigating Officer at the Sattahip Police Station in Chon Buri.

The victim, 20 year old Jirayus reported the incident at the Sattahip Police Station. He explained that he was in his residence when the incident occurred. The attackers, known only as Ooy and Kaeo, apparently held a grudge against him over a misunderstanding.

Jirayus explained that the disagreement arose from him allegedly making derogatory remarks about Ooy, which he clarified were aimed at another individual with the same nickname. Despite apologising three times, Ooy and Kaeo arrived at his house wielding knives.

Jirayus’s sister also claimed that the attackers had a ping-pong bomb in their possession. Upon their arrival, Ooy and Kaeo threatened Jirayus with their knives, causing him to flee. Before the patrolling police officers could arrive at the scene, the attackers fled on a motorcycle. While threatening Jirayus, they claimed to be junior police officers and dared him to report them.

Fearing a retaliatory attack, Jirayus immediately reported the incident to the police, asking them to expedite the search for the suspects. Now feeling completely terrified, he expressed his fears that the two attackers may return to harm him. The local police have taken his statement and initiated a case against the attackers, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a mentally unstable man caused chaos in a Thai neighbourhood when he brandished a knife, injuring a resident before threatening a female teacher. The teacher’s husband, a police officer, fired warning shots to subdue the man. Read more about this story HERE.

In other news, a tragic incident unfolded in the Kui Buri district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province when a 30 year old Burmese man was shot dead by local police. The man, reportedly suffering from a mental breakdown, had threatened villagers with a knife, leading to a police intervention that resulted in his death. Read more about this story HERE.

