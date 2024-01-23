Teenager shot in Prachin Buri: Police hunt for culprits underway

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenager in Prachin Buri was shot three times after driving past a group of youths. The injured teenager was immediately transported to the hospital as the police launched a hunt for the gunman.

The incident took place near a curve leading into a residential community, in front of a local disaster rescue station. The police are also investigating the CCTV footage for further leads on the case.

The Deputy Detective, Ratphol Yodkhruea, from the local city police station, was alerted of the incident by the emergency room at Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital.

The report stated that a teenager had been shot once with an unidentified firearm, with the bullet piercing his left shoulder.

Investigating the location of the incident, the police found three bullet casings, each about 15 metres apart, marked and collected as evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was riding his motorcycle from the entrance of his residential community when he encountered another group of youths who shot at him. The injured teenager was then rushed to the emergency room at Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital.

Details of the incident, including witness accounts and CCTV footage from the scene, are being fast-tracked for examination. The police have identified the group of teenagers involved in the shooting and are working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim, along with three other friends, were riding two motorcycles from their house in Bang Boribun to another house in the same community. They encountered another group of five teenagers on two motorcycles coming from the opposite direction, one of whom had a concealed firearm. The group opened fire on the victim, causing the injuries.

It is advised that media outlets refrain from reporting the incident at this stage to prevent alerting the culprits. The police are planning a round-up operation to capture the culprits soon.

At the emergency room of Chaophraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital, the victim’s older brother and friends were found waiting anxiously. The brother revealed that the 18 year old victim was a vocational student at a local college.

He had left their house with two friends on two motorcycles and was sitting at the back when he was shot. The family is still unaware of the precise details or the cause of the incident, and the victim’s current condition is still in the emergency room, reported KhaoSod.

Furthermore, a group of nearly ten teenagers, both boys and girls, all under 18, were found outside the emergency room. The police urged them to return home because it was already late and past the curfew for minors.

In related news, Thai police have initiated a nationwide crackdown on juvenile delinquency. Investigations into officers’ alleged misconduct and calls for justice unfolded.