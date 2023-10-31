Flare for trouble: Thai teen’s homemade firework mishap douses floating lantern festival

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

An incident at a floating lantern festival in Khelang Nakorn led to a young man severely injuring his hand with a homemade firework. The unfortunate event unfolded yesterday evening around 8pm. Emergency services from Amarin responded swiftly to calls for assistance from the festival, held at the Wang River Sports Field in the Fon Village, Chom Phu, Lampang.

The injured individual, a 19 year old resident from Chom Phu, was found behind the main stage. His right hand had been severed due to the explosion, causing him severe pain and prompting immediate cries for help. On-site Amarin rescue workers promptly provided first aid, using a cloth to bandage the wound before rushing him to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the young man had come to the festival with friends and had brought a ping-pong ball for ignition. He initially lit the firework in the middle of a road behind the stage.

Although it ignited, it did not explode immediately. After a while, he attempted to relight it, only for it to detonate suddenly, leaving him with a severed hand. He then ran for help behind the main stage, where aid was rendered by the emergency services.

The local police from Khaelang Nakorn station will conduct further investigations into the incident, reported KhaoSod.

