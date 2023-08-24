Teenager dies in high-speed motorbike crash on Chonburi’s new tourist bridge

Image courtesy of Khao Sod Online

An 18 years old young man tragically lost his life in a motorbike accident on the new Chonburi Bridge, a popular tourist spot in Chonburi province. The accident occurred at 11.30pm yesterday, when his motorbike hit a speed bump, causing him to lose control and crash. The young man, identified as Theerawat, was visiting the bridge for the first time with a friend, unfamiliar with the route.

Theerawat’s friend, who had accompanied him on the ill-fated trip, narrated the incident. They had travelled from Bang Saen to visit the new bridge for the first time. While his friend was enjoying the scenic view at a leisurely pace, Theerawat was speeding. Upon overtaking his friend, Theerawat encountered a speed bump, causing his motorbike to swerve and crash, resulting in fatal injuries.

Rescue workers from the Tri Khun Tham Foundation, who were first on the scene, discovered Theerawat lying lifeless next to his grey Vespa motorbike, 20 metres away from the speed bump. The severity of the injuries, particularly a severe head wound, indicated the high-speed impact of the crash.

Rescue personnel, familiar with the frequent accidents on the new bridge, cautioned motorists about the dangers of the route. Most accidents, they noted, occurred when motorists unfamiliar with the road drove at high speeds and failed to negotiate the speed bumps in time. This has led to numerous serious injuries and fatalities. They urged drivers to be cautious, especially on the new bridge, and to be aware of the speed bumps.

The police will review footage from nearby CCTV cameras to further investigate the accident and proceed with legal formalities, reports Khao Sod Online.

