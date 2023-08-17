Deadly road incident: Teenager dead and friends injured in Nakhon Pathom

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A horrific accident occurred during the early hours of the day as a teenager fell victim to a deadly road incident. Three young boys were returning home after celebrating a friend’s birthday when their journey turned fatal. Their motorcycle was hit by a red truck, leading to the tragic death of an 18 year old boy, while the other two boys suffered severe injuries. Law enforcement is now on the lookout for the alleged culprit who fled the scene.

The tragic deadly road incident took place around 1.30am today, as reported by Police Lieutenant Colonel Pakorn Sanusan, the investigation officer from Nakhon Pathom City Police Station. The location was on the Takong-Don Tum Road, in front of the Phichaiwat ice factory, Bo Plub, Nakhon Pathom city. Emergency service personnel were quickly on-site, including rescue workers from Nakhon Pathom Hospital, Nakhon Pathom Public Health Foundation Staff, and on-duty doctors from the Nakhon Pathom Centre Hospital.

The deadly road incident scene was strewn with a large club of teenagers, coupled with the distressing sight of the deceased, identified as Thirasak (surname withheld), who perished at the scene. Thirasak, an 18 year old trainee mechanic in a vocational training institute, was found lifeless in a roadside ditch. Despite repeated attempts of resuscitation by officials, the weak pulse ceased completely. Metres away, lay a toppled green and black Honda motorcycle, registration number 1 Kor 9818 Nakhon Pathom, against the side of a canal. Littered about were abandoned trainers and three helmets.

According to a 17 year old boy, Wittaphas (surname withheld), the trio was travelling together with him seated in the middle; 15 year old Paponakrit (surname withheld) was driving, and Thirasak was sitting at the back. Upon returning from a friend’s birthday celebration, they were side-swiped and then hit by a red pick-truck, presumably a construction worker’s vehicle, driven by a youngster, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Before the deadly road incident, Thirasak warned his friends about an impending hit, but the motorcycle lost control and tumbled into the canal. His companions plunged into the canal tunnel, while Wittaphas managed to land on the outer edge, suffering severe injuries from the concrete collision. In a daze, he managed to get help from the police.

Perplexed by the motive behind the truck persistently pursuing them, Wittaphas requested the police to hunt the perpetrator for justice, as after the deadly road incident, they made away heading towards the Don tum district.