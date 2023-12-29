Teenage Grab driver fatally stabbed in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district

Photo courtesy of Khao Sod

An 18 year old Grab driver, identified as Atit (last name withheld), was fatally stabbed in the early morning today (December 29), in a major alleyway in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Atit, who was outfitted with a label from a technical institute on his belt, was found with three head wounds and four body stab wounds.

The scene of the crime, Ratchadaphisek Soi 36, also known as Soi Suea Yai, was immediately cordoned off for investigation. At 4am, police officers, forensic experts, medics from the Police Hospital, and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s volunteers arrived to examine the area. They found Atit’s body with a white short-sleeved shirt and dark long jeans. His waist bag contained two 12-gauge bullets and gun parts, but a firearm was not discovered, suggesting the culprits may have taken it after the incident or there was no gun involved.

Nearby, a damaged Honda PCX motorcycle with license plate 1กณ8652 Nakhon Pathom believed to belong to the deceased, was discovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that Atit, a school dropout, lived in a flat in Lat Phrao, Bangkok. Before the incident, he was driving his motorcycle from the Lotus Lat Phrao-Wang Hin store when he was chased by five male teenagers on two motorcycles, reported Khao Sod.

The first bike, a white Honda PCX with no known registration, had two riders. The second bike, with an unknown make and model, carried three passengers. The group chased Atit into the alley where the incident occurred. They crashed into Atit, causing him to fall off his bike, and then stabbed him with a knife. They quickly fled the scene.

Atit’s belt was later identified as being brought by a friend. Atit had a previous record of being shot in the right arm in mid-August 2023 in an area under the jurisdiction of Chokchai Police Station.

Investigating officer and chief investigator, Police Captain Santhichai Yodrak believes the attackers were likely Atit’s rivals. The police are questioning those involved and examining CCTV footage to trace the culprits’ escape route. Further legal action is expected to follow.

In related news, a drunk Thai man stabbed a 7-Eleven convenience store worker with a pair of scissors for refusing to sell him alcohol.