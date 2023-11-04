Nonthaburi: Teenage girl arrested for promoting underage prostitution on Twitter

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The local Pakkret police apprehended a 19 year old woman, who was reportedly operating an illicit Twitter account promoting underage prostitution services. The arrest occurred at a hotel in Klong Khachen, Mueang district, Phichit, while she was allegedly delivering a 17 year old girl to a client.

The suspect, identified as Petch (pseudonym), confessed to her role as the administrator of the Twitter account, claiming she only received a 200 baht commission per transaction.

Lieutenant Colonel Sararut Sohpa, Chief of Pakkret Police, yesterday ordered Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratchaphumma Kusumal, Deputy Chief of Pak Kret Police Station, to lead the arrest operation. The action was initiated after officials discovered a Twitter account enticing customers with underage girls for prostitution services, complete with images of the young girls for selection.

Undercover officers contacted the account to arrange a transaction, agreeing on a price of 1,200 baht. The meeting was set at a resort room, where Petch showed up with the 17 year old girl, E (pseudonym). Upon receiving the payment, the officers revealed their identity and arrested Petch.

During the interrogation, Petch admitted to her role as the Twitter account administrator, responsible for attracting customers to purchase the services. She asserted that she only received a 200 baht share for each arrangement.

Despite her claims, the police charged her with human trafficking involving underage prostitution, organising underage prostitution, and depriving a minor of their liberty for immoral purposes. The case will continue under the investigation of the Pak Kret Police Station’s inquiry officer, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested a couple for running an illegal karaoke bar and human trafficking in the Isaan province of Loei and rescued three young Lao women from prostitution.

The CIB received a tip-off that a Thai couple had turned their restaurant in the Loei province into an illegal karaoke bar, offering sex services to customers. More than 10 women from Laos were lured into prostitution.

Some of them entered Thailand illegally and most did not have work permits. Read more about this story HERE.

