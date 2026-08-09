Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 4:40 PM
1 minute read
Youth shooting during motorcycle chase injures man in Udon Thani | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A man was injured by a stray shot after teenage students allegedly chased each other on motorcycles and shot at each other in Udon Thani yesterday, August 8.

The incident occurred in Nong Wua So district, while 63 year old Thongda was sitting outside his home with his 57 year old younger sister, Soem.

Initial information indicated that the youths involved were around 14 to 15 years old and studying in Mathayom 2 to 3.

The group allegedly chased each other on motorcycles before shots were fired. According to police, a youth fired the weapon, and a stray shot or fragment hit Thongda, who was not involved in the dispute.

Thongda suffered an injury around his neck and collarbone. The wound was not deep or life-threatening, although the impact reportedly left him with a severe headache.

An Udon Thani shooting left a 63 year old man injured after teenage students allegedly shot at each other during a motorcycle chase.
Photo via Amarin TV

Initial checks found that an improvised gun was used. Police are still working to determine the actions and involvement of each youth.

Following the incident, the parents of the youths brought their children to meet Thongda and Soem to apologise and accept responsibility.

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Thongda and his family decided not to pursue the matter against the youths, citing their young age and the fact that they were from the same community. The family also warned the youths to recognise the consequences of their actions.

Amarin TV reported that police said the family’s decision does not end the investigation because the incident still involves potential firearms offences.

An Udon Thani shooting left a 63 year old man injured after teenage students allegedly shot at each other during a motorcycle chase.
Photo via Amarin TV

Thongda has been asked to provide additional information, while the parents of the youths have been instructed to bring them in for questioning with a multidisciplinary team.

Investigators will determine the role of each youth before considering further action under procedures governing children and young people.

In similar news, a confrontation between youth gangs involving gunfire and ping-pong bombs occurred in a Bang Phli market car park. Police arrested a 32 year old man, who admitted taking part in the shooting.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 4:40 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.