Grilling for love: Thai teen’s sizzle to support bedridden mother melts hearts in northeastern Thailand

A heart-warming tale emerged in the district of Bua Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, of a 16 year old high school Thai girl selling grilled chicken to take care of her bedridden mother. The resourceful and caring teenager hopes to become a nurse in the future, a dream fuelled by her commitment to helping others.

News broke this morning of a high school girl, identified as Ploy, selling grilled chicken to provide for her bedridden mother, who was injured in an accident at a construction site.

Ploy, who lives at number 138 in Kudjok, Bua Yai district, was often seen helping her 36 year old mother, Kritkunthod, before her injury. Since the accident, Ploy has had to take on household chores and responsibilities like feeding and bathing her bedridden mother, cleaning their home, and washing dishes and clothes. In addition, Ploy sells grilled chicken every day after school to buy food for her mother and adult diapers.

According to Ploy, there are four members of her family including an 18 year old brother and a young sister in kindergarten. Their father works as a construction worker in another province and occasionally sends home about 1,000 baht.

Ploy made known that her mother’s sidelined condition was due to an accident at a Bangkok construction site where a slab of cement fell on her back, leading to paralysis. She has been bedridden for over four years. She expressed her sorrow about her brother’s inability to continue schooling due to financial constraints, reported KhaoSod.

Despite financial struggles, Ploy is determined to support her family and used her savings to buy chickens for grilling and sells them every evening. She estimates her daily earnings to be between 100-200 baht, which is used to buy adult diapers and nourish her family. On days she doesn’t earn enough, she is forced to pack her lunch before going to school as they cannot afford daily school expenses, which can sometimes be as high as 50 baht.

Ploy dreams of graduating high school and becoming a nurse, looking after the sick and ill as she does her mother. Those wishing to aid Ploy’s family can contact the village headman at 087-0138247 or Ploy’s mother at 065-0903105.