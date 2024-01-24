Teen duo assaulted by Thai gang seeks justice after slow probe

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A violent encounter left two teenagers severely injured after being attacked by a motorcycle gang known as Klong 10 in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand. The incident, which took place two months ago, has seen little progress in the investigation, prompting the victims to seek assistance from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

On the night of November 30, last year, 18 year old Patiphan and his friend 17 year old Porrapon, were chased down and assaulted by about nine to 10 individuals from the gang. The teenagers were riding a motorcycle when they were confronted by the group who had been loitering in front of a convenience store.

Shortly after passing the store, the gang, riding three motorcycles, pursued them to the front of Sammakorn Village, Klong 7, where they were forced to stop. Patiphan and Prapon were then attacked with a gun and a knife, respectively, resulting in severe injuries, including a slash wound to Patiphan’s back and a severed tendon in Porrapon’s wrist.

Following the attack, a good Samaritan helped transport the injured boys to a hospital. Patiphan, familiar with some of the assailants from his school, reported the incident to the Thanyaburi Police Station. Despite his knowledge of the attackers’ identities, only one suspect has been apprehended over two months, reported KhaoSod.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the victims Patiphan and Porrapon, accompanied by Thamanant Taengtim, also known as Ja King Saphan Mai, visited the Central Investigation Bureau today, January 24. They met with Police Lieutenant Colonel Puthinant Nasuwan, an investigator from Division 2, to express their concerns and request an acceleration of the case to ensure justice is served.

Pol. Lt. Col. Puthinant has recorded statements from both victims to aid the investigation and coordinated with Thanyaburi Police Station officers to inquire about the case’s progress and to urge expedited efforts to speed up the case.