Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 3:02 PM
1,382 2 minutes read
Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A 15 year old boy is facing more than 1.3 million baht in repair costs after a BMW he bought with his income was badly damaged in a crash in Bangkok. The family said the car was being used by a woman who had agreed to help pay the vehicle instalments.

The teenager earns his own income by teaching computer programming and uses the money to pay instalments on a BMW iX3 Sport worth 3.7 million baht. As he was too young to sign the purchase agreement, the car was registered in his father’s name.

In August 2025, the family handed the BMW to a car rental company in Bangkok to rent out for additional income.

The following month, the teenager’s father collected the car and showed it to a woman who was reportedly an associate professor. She had expressed interest in BMW vehicles and later asked to use the car.

A teenager faces a 1.3 million baht BMW repair bill after a woman crashed the car and reportedly offered no help with the costs.
Photo via Amarin TV

The woman and the father verbally agreed that she would help pay the vehicle instalments while using it.

However, the family said the woman did not return the BMW. In December 2025, she allegedly asked the teenager for 100,000 baht in exchange for returning the car.

The teenager and his mother tried to recover the BMW, but it was involved in a crash before they could get it back.

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On January 29, the teenager’s father learned that the car had been badly damaged in an accident while the woman was driving it.

The woman initially told the family that the damage was minor. However, the teenager checked the BMW’s location through its GPS app and found that it had been towed to a police station with extensive damage.

A teenager faces a 1.3 million baht BMW repair bill after a woman crashed the car and reportedly offered no help with the costs.
Photo via Amarin TV

A garage initially estimated the repair cost at 1.1 million baht. The teenager’s mother later said the bill had risen to more than 1.3 million baht and that the family would have to pay for the repairs because the car’s insurance had expired.

She said she and her son were entering their seventh month without the BMW. The car had normally been used to transport students attending the teenager’s coding classes.

The mother said the driver had not contacted the family or offered any assistance since the crash and appealed for her to help. The family later released dashcam footage of the accident and images of the damaged BMW.

Amarin TV reported that they paid nearly 10,000 baht to transport the car from Bangkok to Chiang Mai for repairs.

A teenager faces a 1.3 million baht BMW repair bill after a woman crashed the car and reportedly offered no help with the costs.
Photo via Amarin TV

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 9, 2026, 3:02 PM
1,382 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.