A Thai man almost found himself on the fairway to heaven after he asked his wife if he could take his golf caddy as a mistress – she stabbed him three times in Chon Buri province.

Officers from Don Hua Lor Police Station swung into action today, September 28, heading to a rented room in Mueang Chon Buri district, Chon Buri province, to rescue 36 year old Thai golfer Rachain, who found himself in the rough without a birdie opportunity. Rachain had three “strokes” of bad luck, sustaining wounds on his arm, back, and stomach, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, was feeling a bit “fore”-dazed due to intoxication.

Officers questioned Rachain about the attacker and he admitted that it was none other than his furious wife. Rachain revealed that his wife became angry after he asked to take his golf caddy as a mistress. His wife did not react, just stabbed him before leaving the scene.

Police officers questioned Rachain about his intentions regarding legal action against his wife, and Rachain insisted that he forgave her.

Rescuers from the Trai Kunna Dham Rescue Team later arrived at the scene to give Rachain first aid and took him to Chon Buri Hospital.

Another violent incident involving jealousy and a golf caddy was reported in June this year. The golf course in the central province of Kanchanaburi became the scene of a tragic incident when a jealous Thai man shot a golfer and his lover, who was working as a caddy at the course.

The motive behind this horrifying act was suspicion, as the attacker believed the golfer was engaged in a secret affair with his lover. Although the caddy survived the assault, the golfer succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

During the same month, another golf caddy was attacked by a man as she rode to work on a motorbike in Chon Buri province. The man threw gasoline at her and hit her motorbike until she fell into the roadside forest. The victim insisted she had never had any conflict with colleagues or customers, and similar incidents have happened to many caddies working in the area.

