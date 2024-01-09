Thai PM gives a lesson of appreciation to teachers ahead of Teacher’s Day

Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Thai Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha Thavisin delivered a message ahead of Teacher’s Day, highlighting the importance of teachers as leaders of knowledge, who bring together teachings from textbooks and experiences. He emphasized that teachers are not merely instructors, but creators and givers.

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the role of a teacher extends beyond imparting textbook knowledge. Teachers are also tasked with teaching students how to think and manage a plethora of information effectively.

This benefits students by enabling them to organise their thoughts and independently seek quality knowledge. For PM Srettha, a teacher is a creator and a giver. They create quality personnel for society and provide people with principles to further expand upon.

“Teachers lay the foundation of thought, and promote students’ creativity.”

This encapsulates the significance of teachers in shaping the minds of students and enhancing their creativity, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, teachers not only shape minds but also stand as protectors, exemplified by a heroic teacher in Chaiyaphum, Thailand. A brave teacher recently defended students and staff from a dangerous intruder, sustaining injuries in the process.

The government praised the teacher’s courage and highlighted the urgent need for increased safety measures in schools across the country. They reminded everyone of existing safety protocols, previously set by the government, designed to prevent and address threats within educational institutions. These measures aim to create a safe and secure learning environment for both students and teachers.

Officials encourage everyone to report any safety concerns through various channels, including the Ministry of Education’s Safety Center. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing necessity for vigilance and precautions to ensure the well-being of the entire educational community.

Teachers not only impart knowledge but also stand as protectors, showcasing their dedication to the safety and welfare of their students.