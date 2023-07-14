TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger17 mins ago
588 2 minutes read
PHOTO: TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted a Thailand Wellness Business Make Over seminar aimed at encouraging health and wellness providers to devise creative offerings that appeal to the Global Wellness Tourism Market. A key aspect of the event was a wellness itineraries contest that successfully drew participation from a range of providers.

Aligned with the Thai Government’s Thailand Wellness Economic Corridor (TWC) strategy, TAT’s campaign is designed to promote high-value health and wellness tourism and foster a competitive edge for Thai providers in this sector.

From the contest, the top three honours for Wellness Tourism, “Best 3 Program Awards,” went to:

TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention | News by Thaiger
The top award, given to A Dream of Lanna Wellness by Fah Lanna Spa Chiang Mai. PHOTO: TAT

Other remarkable programmes featured within the 20 chosen itineraries include:

Related news
TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention | News by Thaiger
The Secret of Andaman by Aonang Princeville Villa Resort & Spa. PHOTO: TAT

Additionally, five noteworthy programme winners were also announced:

TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention | News by Thaiger
The Freedom of Absolute Rest by I.sawan Residential Spa & Club. Photo: TAT.

According to Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, the Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, the wellness programmes revamped during the Make Over seminar are incredibly intriguing and align well with TAT’s Meaningful Wellness concept, which is the guiding theme for wellness product development this year. All winning programmes will be showcased and marketed through TAT’s promotional events throughout the year.

TAT firmly believes that these 20 programmes will introduce a new, valuable, and meaningful dimension to the global wellness tourism market, attracting wellness enthusiasts from around the world.

Press Release

HealthPress RoomSponsoredThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.