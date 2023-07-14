TAT reveals 20 unique wellness itineraries to capture global attention

PHOTO: TAT

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted a Thailand Wellness Business Make Over seminar aimed at encouraging health and wellness providers to devise creative offerings that appeal to the Global Wellness Tourism Market. A key aspect of the event was a wellness itineraries contest that successfully drew participation from a range of providers.

Aligned with the Thai Government’s Thailand Wellness Economic Corridor (TWC) strategy, TAT’s campaign is designed to promote high-value health and wellness tourism and foster a competitive edge for Thai providers in this sector.

From the contest, the top three honours for Wellness Tourism, “Best 3 Program Awards,” went to:

Other remarkable programmes featured within the 20 chosen itineraries include:

Additionally, five noteworthy programme winners were also announced:

According to Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, the Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, the wellness programmes revamped during the Make Over seminar are incredibly intriguing and align well with TAT’s Meaningful Wellness concept, which is the guiding theme for wellness product development this year. All winning programmes will be showcased and marketed through TAT’s promotional events throughout the year.

TAT firmly believes that these 20 programmes will introduce a new, valuable, and meaningful dimension to the global wellness tourism market, attracting wellness enthusiasts from around the world.

