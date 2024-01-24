TAT holds Amazing Thailand Product event in Indonesia

Photo courtesy of ASEAN Now

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) rolled out the red carpet for the Amazing Thailand Product Update 2024 in Jakarta and Bandung.

Aiming to strengthen ties between Thai and Indonesian tourism, this event was more than just a gathering; it was a powerhouse of collaboration.

Drawing a crowd of approximately 100 Indonesian tourism wizards in each bustling city, the week-long spectacle unfolded as a nexus of business negotiations and Thai tourism revelations. The Thai entourage, comprising 20 businesses spanning hotels, airlines, and hospitals, zeroed in on pivotal sectors such as health and wellness, sports, and responsible tourism.

Sirinard Chatsupakul, the Director of the TAT Jakarta Office, lauded the event’s success in catapulting sustainable tourism onto centre stage while weaving robust business bonds between the nations. The gathering, graced by the presence of Prapan Disyatat, the Thai Ambassador to Indonesia, and stalwarts from Team Thailand, was more than a mere rendezvous; it aimed at forging all-encompassing partnerships within the tourism realm, reported ASEAN Now.

With Jakarta and Bandung standing as economic juggernauts in Indonesia, boasting seamless air links to Bangkok, Thailand recognises Indonesia as a potent player in its tourist tapestry. In 2023, Indonesia surged as Thailand’s 13th largest tourist source, a trend anticipated to crescendo in 2024.

In related news, TAT is set to initiate year-round campaigns aimed at elevating tourism in Chiang Mai. The news was delivered by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, who reported a surge in tourism in the region following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions. From January to November of last year, Chiang Mai saw around 9.4 million tourists grace its attractions, marking a 24% increase in comparison to the same timeframe in 2022.

In other news, Mount Merapi, an Indonesian volcano, erupted for the second time in a month, sending a 1,300-metre-high plume of ash into the sky and covering nearby homes, vehicles, and evacuation tents in volcanic ash. This latest eruption occurred on January 14, with no reported fatalities.