Tantrum in the sun: Foreigners’ sunbathing sparks debate at Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok

Photo via Facebook/ Kamron Petprayoon

A debate erupted over two foreigners sunbathing at Sanam Luang, a leisure park in front of Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok. Numerous netizens expressed disapproval of the act, while some argued that the foreigners might be behaving based on cultural differences. Additionally, there were calls for the park to be opened to the public.

Facebook user Kamron Patprayoon shared a picture of foreigners sunbathing in the middle of Sanam Luang on January 12. The picture shows two foreign women with the famous Wat Phra Kaew temple in the background. The caption read: “#MakeTheWorldRememberHowYouSunbathe Unseen Bangkok! Hey, this is not Pattaya ok?”

Kamron’s followers flooded the comments section with complaints.

“Normal… These are foreigners…”

“Wrap them in their towels and throw them away!”

“What’s on their minds? It is very close to the temple.”

“Where are the police? Why are the police letting them do this?”

“How dare you do this? Don’t you know you shouldn’t be lying there like that?”

“No respect! No manners!”

“No manners! You should know more about the country before you visit. The police should do something. At least ask them to wear clothes!”

Cultural sensitivity

Despite the negative complaints, many Thai netizens stated that the two foreigners might not be aware of Thai culture while some felt that Thai people should explain to them rather than complain about them.

“The comments were way too much. Thailand will never beat up foreigners just because they are sunbathing.”

“I am shocked by the complaints. It is too much. Some foreigners just do not know. You can just explain it to them nicely.”

“Sanam Luang should be a park for everyone, not just for royal ceremonies.”

“I don’t see what the problem is.”

Sanam Luang, located in front of Wat Phra Kaew and the Royal Palace, is an expansive open field spanning 119,200 square metres. Primarily designated for the cremation ceremonies of kings, queens, and royal family members, it now serves as a venue for significant royal events such as the Royal Ploughing Ceremony.

While Sanam Luang was once a site for General Election debates, it is currently off-limits for any political activities. The park, however, remains open to the public for relaxation and leisure, though the sale of products and food is strictly prohibited.

The picture of two foreigners sunbathing at Sanam Luang was posted a day before the other two foreign women were spotted sunbathing at Chiang Man Temple in Chiang Mai province. A Thai tourist who witnessed the sunbathing pair urged the authorities to put up warning signs to prevent a similar incident in the future.

Another similar incident was reported in October 2022 when a foreign couple kissed inside Si Suphan Temple in Chiang Mai province. They were seen taking a photo while kissing against the backdrop of the famous Silver Hall, angering some locals. They said the foreign couple disrespected the place and damaged its reputation.