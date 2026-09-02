Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

A new development in the death of a Thai actress, Nida “Tangmo” Phatcharawirapong, emerged today, September 2, after another Thai actress, Usamanee “Kwan” Witayanon, came forward.

Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Phatcharawirapong reportedly fell from a speedboat into the Chao Phraya River on the night of February 24, 2022. Her body was found on February 26 with a major wound to her leg, which police later said might have been caused by a boat propeller.

Tangmo’s friends and manager, who were on the boat, were initially suspected of involvement in her death. They denied wrongdoing, while one of them said Tangmo fell from the boat while urinating at the rear.

Six people were prosecuted in connection with the case:

Tanuphat “Por” Lertthaweewit, who drove the speedboat

Paiboon “Robert” Trikanchananan

Idsarin “Gatick” Juthasuksawat, Tangmo’s friend and manager

Wisapat “Sand” Manomairat

Nithat “Job” Keeratisuttisathon

Peem Thammateerasri, also known as Em, who reportedly provided legal suggestions to other people involved in the case.

Public suspicion that Tangmo may have been murdered followed conflicting accounts from the people on the boat, the delayed report of her disappearance and other behaviour that attracted public attention after the incident.

Por, Robert, Gatick, Sand and Job were initially charged with acting recklessly causing death. The Nonthaburi Provincial Court issued its verdict on May 23 last year, with the accusations against Gatick, Sand and Peem dismissed.

Job was punished for filing a false complaint and for waste disposal in the water. Por and Robert were punished for the recklessness charge and ordered to compensate Tangmo’s mother, Panida Siriyudthayothin.

The court found there was no concrete evidence that Tangmo’s death was a murder. The court and police overseeing the case concluded that her death resulted from a boat accident.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) nevertheless continued investigating the case following complaints and information submitted by complainants and experts.

Panthep Phuaphongphan, chairman of the Yam Fao Phaendin Foundation, is among the complainants who have continued seeking information and evidence concerning Tangmo’s death.

Panthep alleged that Tangmo did not fall from the rear of the boat while urinating, as previously claimed, but was physically assaulted and murdered. He also alleged that her head was forced into shallow muddy water while she attempted to resist and that the wound on her leg was not caused by a boat propeller.

In a Facebook post today, Panthep alleged that Gatick presented false information and photographs during the case to support her claim of innocence.

According to Panthep, the information and photographs allegedly presented by Gatick came from another boat rather than the vessel on which she travelled with Tangmo. He said the photographs were taken from a boat carrying Kwan and her friends on the same night.

Panthep said six people were aboard Kwan’s boat and that Kwan was wearing pink clothing similar to that worn by Tangmo. He also said Kwan and her friends took photographs in front of Rama VIII Bridge that were similar to photographs presented by Gatick.

Panthep said Kwan had agreed to fully cooperate and provide evidence on behalf of Tangmo’s mother in a complaint against Gatick. The complaint would allege that Gatick presented and introduced false evidence during the investigation.

Kwan was scheduled to travel to Nonthaburi Police Station at 10am today to file the complaint. Her reported involvement has prompted public questions about why she did not come forward earlier, with further details expected following her visit to the police station.