Tak beauty Pai Mai Soruda crowned at 25th Miss Tiffany Universe

A momentous victory unfolded at the Tiffany Show Theatre in Pattaya, Chonburi, where the 25th Miss Tiffany Universe pageant crowned its winner. On the evening of February 4, Saruda Panyakham, a stunning transgender beauty from Tak, emerged as the competition queen, marking a legendary achievement in the pageant’s history.

The 25th edition of the Miss Tiffany Universe pageant, a milestone anniversary for the event, saw 30 finalists vying for the prestigious crown. Saruda, contestant number 13, won the hearts of the judges and the audience with her grace and poise, securing the title and the opportunity to represent Thailand at the Miss International Queen contest.

At 29 years old, Saruda is a testament to beauty and ambition. A graduate in education from the Rajabhat University in Chiang Mai, she currently works as a flight attendant. Her future goals extend beyond her career; she aspires to be a role model in society, advocating for equal rights and freedoms for all, and demonstrating that personal value should be measured by one’s capabilities and grace.

Saruda’s response during the final question round resonated with her five-year journey to the crown. She expressed her steadfast commitment to her dream and to remaining true to herself, inspiring others to fight for their aspirations.

“I have been standing here for five years, and I have remained faithful to my dream and my heart. I want to be an example for everyone that if you have a dream, fight for it, stay true to it, believe in it, and act on it because the future is yours.”

As the result was announced, Saruda’s overwhelming joy led her to collapse on stage, a moment that rapidly went viral on social media. Following her emotional reaction, she gracefully stood to receive her well-deserved crown. The first runner-up was announced as contestant number 17, Bruce-Kachisara Sridakhot, and the second runner-up was contestant number 26, Jessie-Jessilynn Nakprasit.

Saruda’s triumph at Miss Tiffany Universe 25th: The Future is Yours is not only a personal milestone but also a significant event for the LGBTQ+ community, demonstrating the acceptance and celebration of diversity within Thai society. Her win is a beacon of progress and hope, ushering in a future where dreams are valid, and the beauty of one’s soul shines brightest on the stage of life, reported KhaoSod