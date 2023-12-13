Taiwanese singer Jay Chou wows 70,000 fans in epic Carnival Concert in Bangkok (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

At Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Mandopop sensation Jay Chou last week transformed the venue into a musical carnival.

Breaking records as the first Mandopop artist to grace the iconic stadium, the Taiwanese singer’s Carnival World Tour left fans breathless in an extraordinary audio-visual journey on December 8 and 9.

Returning to Thailand after two decades, the 44 year old kicked off the concert with an electric vibe, seamlessly blending new songs and choreography from his latest albums. The atmosphere was kept vibrant with carefully curated program variations, including lesser-known gems that added an extra layer of charm to the musical extravaganza.

Chou’s mastery of the piano, guitar, and guzheng, coupled with charismatic dance moves, injected fresh energy into the carnival-themed performance. The concert showcased his diverse musical repertoire, enriched with new hits from his latest album, Greatest Works Of Art, released last year.

A standout moment featured the Chinese-style composition, Red Face Like Frost, where Chou and his dancers combined modern flair with traditional elements, offering a refreshing take on Chinese culture. The excitement continued with Bullfight, a fusion of basketball and dance, where Chou, sporting specially designed cowboy athletic attire, dazzled with skillful basketball moves and synchronised dance routines.

Celebrating his illustrious career, a dedicated segment highlighted Chou’s role as a prolific songwriter for other artists. Fans were pleasantly surprised as the Taipei-born star breathed new life into beloved songs, showcasing his versatility not just as a performer but as a musical genius, reported KhaoSod English.

The concert seamlessly intertwined classic hits with the latest tracks, creating an immersive experience for the massive audience. With meticulous visual effects enhancing the performance, over 70,000 fans found themselves gently immersed in a top-notch audio-visual music carnival, marking Chou’s triumphant return to Thailand in spectacular style.

In related news, Taiwanese rock band Mayday has recently been embroiled in a lip-synching controversy where mainland Chinese netizens and critics suspected lead singer Ashin Chen of deceiving fans by using pre-recorded audio during the band’s performance in Shanghai on November 16.

The group’s music label, B’in Music, issued a statement on December 4 to deny the rumours, declaring that the five-piece band with a 24 year-long career would never engage in such behaviour and that the rumours are a personal attack against the band. The music label asks fans to believe in Mayday and their integrity and passion for music.