Taiwanese man caught smuggling protected tortoises from Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 3:32 PM
104 1 minute read
Taiwanese man caught smuggling protected tortoises from Thailand | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Radio Taiwan International

A Taiwanese man has been charged after customs officers at Kaohsiung International Airport in Taiwan caught him allegedly attempting to smuggle 70 Indian Star Tortoises from Thailand by taping the protected reptiles to his inner thighs.

Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported on June 26 that the 37 year old man, identified only as Chen, bought the tortoises in Thailand for 800 baht each before allegedly attempting to fly them back to Taiwan.

The species is reportedly highly sought after by enthusiasts and can sell for 25,000 to 50,000 New Taiwan dollars (26,000 to 52,000 baht) each.

Customs at Kaohsiung International Airport caught a Taiwanese man allegedly smuggling 70 Indian Star Tortoises from Thailand.
Photo via Radio Taiwan International

According to prosecutors in Kaohsiung, the incident took place on February 10, when Chen allegedly concealed all 70 live tortoises on his body while travelling from Bangkok to Taiwan. Customs officers at Kaohsiung International Airport discovered the animals during border inspection, seized them and referred the case for prosecution.

Prosecutors said that Chen admitted the offence during questioning.

Investigators reviewed evidence including interview records, seizure documents, search reports and species identification results from the Pingtung University of Science and Technology Wildlife Conservation Centre.

They then concluded that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute him for allegedly illegally importing protected live wildlife under Taiwan’s wildlife conservation laws.

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Customs at Kaohsiung International Airport caught a Taiwanese man allegedly smuggling 70 Indian Star Tortoises from Thailand.
Photo from Davidvraju

The Indian Star Tortoise is native to the dry regions of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Its distinctive star-shaped shell pattern has made it a popular species among reptile enthusiasts and collectors.

In Taiwan, prices vary depending on the tortoise’s size and appearance, with hatchlings typically selling for 25,000 to 50,000 New Taiwan dollars (26,000 to 52,000 baht).

In a similar incident, three Taiwanese nationals were arrested at Don Mueang Airport after officials uncovered a bizarre attempt to smuggle dozens of protected animals out of Thailand by hiding them under clothing.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 28, 2026, 3:32 PM
104 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.