Swiss tourist falls to death at Phuket airport raising safety concerns

A 53 year old Swiss tourist met a tragic end last night, plunging from a parking structure at Phuket International Airport. The Sakhu Police Station’s chief, Police Colonel Salan Santisatsanakul, reported that the police were alerted about the foreigner’s fall around 7.30pm. The officers on arriving at the scene discovered blood traces on the ground floor of the parking building.

The injured man, whose identity is being held until his relatives are informed, was quickly rushed to Thalang Hospital. Unfortunately, he was already dead by the time he reached the hospital, as confirmed by Pol. Col. Salan.

The police, based on their initial investigations, suspect the Swiss national jumped intentionally. This belief is strengthened by a security guard’s account of observing the man seemingly scrutinising the area throughout the day.

Notably, a similar incident occurred last month when a 50 year old Australian man also descended fatally from the same car park structure at the airport. In response to these unfortunate events, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, the Tourism and Sports Minister, stated that the airport’s Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) is liaising with the Swiss consular office in Phuket to contact the deceased’s family.

Sudawan further announced plans for a meeting with related agencies to deliberate on enhancing safety measures following this incident.

For tourists needing assistance or confronting issues, she advised them to reach out to the TAC and tourist police present at Phuket airport and other airports nationwide. Alternatively, they can also contact the tourist police’s call centre at 1155, reports Bangkok Post.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

