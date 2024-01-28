Swiss man’s wife missing in Thailand after inheriting 13 million baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The search intensifies for a Swiss national’s Thai wife, who mysteriously disappeared after inheriting a fortune of over 13 million baht (US$364,861). Despite extensive efforts, there remains no trace of Orathai (surname withheld), following a domestic dispute on January 8. Her sister, Thidarat (surname withheld), disclosed financial transactions that could provide leads in the investigation.

Thidarat revealed that Orathai had moved to Thailand approximately two years ago, settling in Kok Kwaen, Nakhon Ratchasima Province, with a new Swiss husband. On January 26, in a chilling turn of events, a young relative claimed to be possessed by Orathai’s spirit, insisting her body be searched for in a pond near where her motorcycle was abandoned. The Hook 31 Rescue Team searched but found no evidence of Orathai.

The family, undeterred by the setback, planned a continued search, securing permission from the abbot of the nearby Wat Thung Kwaen to explore a large pond within the temple’s grounds. Previously, two rounds of searching in a nearby pond necessitated draining the water with two pumps, but to no avail, reported KhaoSod.

Despite having no concrete information on the missing funds, Thidarat is determined to uncover her sister’s fate, regardless of the outcome. Orathai’s financial trail began after her foreign spouse passed away in 2021, leaving her a significant sum, part of which was used to purchase assets, including a car and farmland. However, Orathai’s penchant for gambling and lack of employment raised concerns about her financial management.

Orathai’s bank account details are now in the hands of police investigators, and although the passbook doesn’t reflect all transactions due to large withdrawals, some expenditures are known.

These include the purchase of a black Honda Civic for approximately 1.4 million baht (US$ 39,292), 8 rai of farmland for about 1.2 million baht (US$ 33,679), and a mortgaged piece of land for 400,000 baht (US$ 11,226), along with a PCX motorcycle valued between 120,000 and 130,000 baht (US$ 3,367 and 3,648). Additionally, there were records of loans made to others.