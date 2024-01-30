Swiss man confesses to strangling wife during argument in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert

A 53 year old Swiss national confessed to Thai police that he inadvertently strangled his wife, Orathai Posee-ngarm, during a heated argument. The confession came during a five-hour interrogation at the Khon Buri Police Station, where the Swiss man, known only as Roland, had initially gone to retrieve his previously seized passport.

Roland’s confession also revealed that he had transported Orathai’s body by motorcycle, discarding it in a cornfield in Ban Khok Kruad village, tambon Chaliang in Khon Buri district, a distance of 6 kilometres from their residence.

In a chilling discovery, police found a playing card lodged in Orathai’s throat and signs of adhesive tape on her mouth during the examination of her body. The shocking details of Orathai’s death left her family reeling, with her father expressing his fury and devastation, reported Bangkok Post.

“Heartbroken and furious,” were the words used by Orathai’s father, Tod Posee-ngarm, to describe his feelings towards the Swiss man. He expressed his disbelief at the cruel act, considering the warm treatment his family had given Roland.

Orathai had been reported missing from her home in Ban Khok Kwan, tambon Cha Liang of Khon Buri district since January 8. The 46 year old woman had previously inherited around 13 million baht (US$367,756) from her first husband, also a Swiss national, who passed away in 2021.

Following her first husband’s death, Orathai remarried Roland, and the couple relocated to Thailand two years ago. Despite financial transactions providing leads, her fate remains unknown.

A disturbing turn occurred when a relative claimed possession by Orathai’s spirit, prompting searches near where her motorcycle was abandoned. Efforts, including draining ponds, yielded no results.

Police are now investigating Orathai’s bank transactions, revealing purchases and loans, as her family persists in unravelling the mystery. Discover more details about the Swiss man’s wife missing in Thailand after inheriting 13 million baht.