Swift response tackles major fire behind Prawet Police Station

A devastating fire rapidly spread through a residential area behind the Prawet Police Station, causing significant damage to the investigation department’s office. The incident took place at 8.44pm yesterday, as reported by Yuttakan Suwanpong, Deputy Investigation Officer at the Prawet Police Station. Two fire engines from the Prawet district, along with several local volunteers, immediately responded to the Prawet fire emergency.

The fire originated in a densely populated area situated adjacent to the rear side of the Prawet Police Station’s investigation department. The initial house to catch fire was a single-storey wooden structure, no. 302, which was completely destroyed by the intense blaze that took up an area of 30 square metres. The neighbouring house, no. 304, and the investigation department’s office sustained minor damage. The firefighting team successfully extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, and thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Sasima, 58 years old, the owner of the house where the Prawet fire broke out, stated that there was nobody home at the time of the incident. Her husband had gone to pick her up from Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link Station. She was unsure about the cause of the fire. Following this incident, the investigation officers will coordinate with the Central Forensic Science Division to further investigate the matter, reported KhaoSod.

