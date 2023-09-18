Swift death of 13 year old Thai schoolgirl after PE exam highlights urgency of medical attention

Picture courtesy of Nation TV

A sudden tragedy unfolded when a 13 year old Thai schoolgirl mysteriously died shortly after a physical education (PE) examination at school. The Thai girl’s heartbroken mother shared the shocking sequence of events on a social media group for parents, emphasizing the swiftness of the unfortunate incident.

On June 22, the young Thai girl had a normal day at school, finishing with a PE test that involved multiple rounds of a gymnastic ring. The following day, she refrained from attending school, citing neck pain, body aches, and leg discomfort. Her mother, attributing the pain to muscle inflammation due to the rigorous physical exertion, provided painkillers and advised her to rest.

By evening, the girl’s condition seemed normal, apart from the persistent leg pain. Noting no signs of fever and normal mobility, the mother suggested a visit to the hospital for an X-ray if the pain persisted. However, the situation took a dramatic turn at 5am when the Thai schoolgirl’s leg pain had not eased. A local doctor was consulted, who suggested a massage might help.

By 7.30am, the girl’s condition worsened, with her big toe on her left foot swelling and turning purple. The Thai schoolgirl’s mother quickly took her to a nearby hospital where, after an agonizing two-hour wait in the emergency room, she was transferred to a general ward.

The mother recalled her daughter’s continuous requests for water, which were denied as per the doctor’s advice. After receiving an unidentified painkiller, the Thai schoolgirl suddenly lost consciousness and could not be revived. Her cause of death was recorded as a blood infection.

The incident happened very quickly, the grieving mother lamented, urging other parents to be vigilant about their children’s health. The story serves as a grim reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of prompt medical attention, Khaosod reported.

