Swedish travellers grounded at Bulgaria’s Varna Airport due to aircraft wheel defect

Photo courtesy of V360E

Hundreds of Swedish travellers were grounded at Varna Airport in Bulgaria after a wheel glitch on a flight from Phuket to Stockholm.

A Sunclass Airlines Airbus A330-900neo (reg. OY-VKP) suffered a wheel glitch, throwing a spanner in the works of flight DK2577 from Phuket to Stockholm Arlanda.

What was supposed to be a quick refuelling pitstop was met with complications as an inspection unearthed a defect in one of the aircraft’s wheels, slamming the brakes on the journey. The 384 passengers, geared up for a swift continuation to Arlanda, found themselves caught in an unexpected layover limbo.

The aviation odyssey’s twist comes as a new wheel is being hastily airlifted from Copenhagen, aiming to get the beleaguered travellers back on track. The rescheduled departure is scheduled for today at 7.15pm, hopefully without any more misadventures, reported Aviation24.

However, this hiccup has left the stranded passengers grappling with more than just inflight magazines. Long queues snake through Varna Airport as frustrated jet-setters jostle for hotel accommodations.

In related news, Taiwanese airline, STARLUX Airlines, is launching new routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco to the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The launch event, held at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 16 showcased the distinct traditions of Chiang Mai while underscoring TAT’s unwavering commitment to enhancing US-Thailand travel.

In other news, Indian airline IndiGo announced the launch of daily nonstop flights between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) starting February 26.

IndiGo’s Airbus A320 family aircraft will be your chariot on this exhilarating journey, as it swoops into Bangkok, marking its 14th international destination from HYD. In a head-to-head battle, IndiGo goes wing-to-wing with Thai Airways, introducing formidable competition on this coveted route. Thai Airways, currently reigning with Boeing 787-8 flights, now faces a challenger that’s ready to take on the skies in style.